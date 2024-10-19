Here’s How Much Michael Jordan Made Off Brand Deals Versus His Playing Career Mike Powell / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His professional career began in 1984 when he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls as the third overall pick. Over 15 seasons in the NBA, Jordan led the Bulls to six championships (1991-1993, 1996-1998) and earned five Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

One of the greatest scoring threats of all time, Michael Jordan holds a number of scoring titles which many consider to likely never be beaten. His regular season and playoff points per game average of 30.1 and 33.4 points per game is an impressive feat, earning him “GOAT” status among many basketball fans globally (a debate worth having, for sure).

That said, Michael Jordan’s excellence has extended beyond the basketball court. Like some of the other highest-earning players of all time, Jordan has used his celebrity status as a sports superstar to grow his wealth off the court. In fact, he’s made more money off the court than playing ball.

Let’s dive into Michael Jordan’s career earnings, and just how much he’s estimated to have made playing basketball versus his other business endeavors.

Key Points About This Article:

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and has certainly been compensated as such during his time in the NBA.

However, Jordan has made much more money off the court than playing ball – here’s what the difference amounts to.

Jordan’s Brand Versus His Basketball Earnings

mccarmona23 / Flickr

Michael Jordan certainly earned some lucrative deals during his playing career. Largely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time by most sports aficionados, his 15 year career brought in $94 million in salary (around $171 million in today’s dollars, adjusted for inflation). His highest-earning years came during his final seasons with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, where Jordan brought in $33 million in his final season alone.

However, his income from endorsements has been astronomical in contrast.

First off, Jordan signed a massive deal with Nike (NYSE:NKE) in 1984, which was initially a five year deal worth $500,000 a year. However, this partnership has evolved into the highly-popular Air Jordan brand, which generated more than $5 billion in revenue in 2022 alone. Various reports have indicated that Jordan earned $150 million from his Nike endorsements during the 2022 year, and around $1.8 billion over the lifetime of his endorsements with Nike and other companies such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). It’s estimated that his Nike partnership has generated around $1.3 billion in lifetime earnings, but estimates vary on this front.

Jordan’s Brand Deals

opengridscheduler / Flickr

Michael Jordan has secured numerous lucrative brand deals that significantly contributed to his estimated net worth of $3 billion. His most notable partnership is with Nike, which began in 1984 with a groundbreaking contract worth $500,000 per year. This deal evolved into the immensely successful Air Jordan brand, generating over $5 billion in revenue for Nike in 2022 alone. Jordan earns approximately 5% in royalties from these sales, translating to around $256 million in 2022.

In addition to Nike, Jordan has established enduring relationships with brands like Gatorade, Hanes, and Upper Deck. His endorsement deal with Hanes started in 1989 and reportedly earned him about $14 million over the years before its conclusion in 2021. He has also partnered with Gatorade, contributing to the brand’s marketing campaigns and solidifying his status as an influential figure in sports endorsements.

Moreover, Jordan co-owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing and has invested in the luxury tequila brand Cincoro, further diversifying his business portfolio. His ventures extend beyond sports, as he has also been involved with DraftKings and operates several restaurants, including Michael Jordan’s Steak House. These brand deals and investments illustrate Jordan’s remarkable ability to leverage his sports legacy into substantial financial success across various industries.

Impressive New Worth

hynci / iStock via Getty Images

Michael Jordan’s net worth is currently estimated at $3.5 billion as of 2024, making him the wealthiest NBA player in history. This significant fortune primarily stems from his successful basketball career and lucrative business ventures. Jordan’s financial ascent accelerated after he sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for approximately $3 billion in August 2023, a deal that underscored his business acumen and the rising value of sports franchises.

In addition to his NBA earnings, which totaled about $90 million, Jordan has amassed over $1.8 billion through endorsements with major brands like Nike, Gatorade, and Hanes. His partnership with Nike, particularly through the Air Jordan brand, has been a cornerstone of his wealth, generating billions in revenue annually. Beyond basketball, Jordan’s investments in various sectors, including restaurants and equity stakes in tech companies, further solidify his status as a prominent figure in both sports and business.

