3 Ultra-Yield Dividends That Pay You Every Month

One of the best ways to build wealth is with dividend stocks, especially those that will pay you every month just to hold a position.

Look at Realty Income (NYSE:O), for example.

Key Points About This Article:

Protect your portfolio from market volatility with ultra-yield dividend stocks.

With a strong history of dividend growth, these top stocks have consistently paid out and increased dividends for years.

With a yield of 5.88%, the real estate investment trust (REIT) has been paying out a monthly dividend for 30 consecutive years. In fact, its latest dividend of $0.2640 will be paid on February 14 to shareholders of record as of February 3.

Making it even more attractive is the recovery in commercial real estate. According to analysts at Deloitte, the CRE market is showing signs of recovery in 2025, with some predicting a generational opportunity, as noted in Deloitte’s 2025 Commercial Real Estate Outlook.

In addition, Deloitte’s 2025 commercial real estate outlook survey also found that 88% of the 880 global respondents “now report they expect their company’s revenues to increase going forward, a substantial shift from the 60% who expected further declines last year,” as also highlighted in Deloitte’s 2025 CRE Outlook.

Here are three more ultra-yield dividend stocks that’ll pay you every month.

EPR Properties

With a yield of 7.33%, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a REIT that invests in amusement parks, movie theaters, ski resorts and other entertainment properties. And it just declared a dividend of $0.285, which is payable on February 18 to shareholders of record as of January 31.

While its next earnings report won’t be out until late February, we can take a look at its last one at the moment. In its third quarter, the company’s funds from operations (FFO) came in at $1.29, which beat estimates by two cents. Revenue of $180.51 million, down 4.7% year over year, beat by $21.45 million.

And, according to Chairman and CEO Greg Silvers, “With a promising future box office forecast, sustained consumer demand in our customer categories, a strong balance sheet, and our unique ability to source differentiated high-quality experiential assets, we believe that we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Stag Industrial

With a yield of 4.32%, Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is a REIT that leases industrial properties, such as warehouses and distribution centers to e-commerce companies. Moreover, it’s also benefiting from consumers shifting to online shopping.

“Current projections estimate that by 2025, online shopping could represent one-quarter of all retail transactions,” says MidMichiganNow.com. “This shift is primarily driven by the convenience of shopping from home, which offers consumers the ability to browse and purchase without the need to travel, endure potential crowds, or face the disappointment of out-of-stock items.” As long as that trend continues, REITs like STAG should benefit.

The REIT also declared a dividend of $0.1242, which is payable on February 18 to shareholders of record as of January 31; on March 17 to shareholders of record as of February 28; and on April 15 to shareholders of record as of March 31.

In addition, some of its top tenants include Amazon, Tempur Sealy International, Coca-Cola, FedEx, and Packaging Corp. of America to name just a few.

Ellington Financial

With a yield of 12.4%, Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) invests in residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies.

The REIT also declared a dividend of 13 cents per share, which is payable on February 25 to shareholders of record as of January 31.

In addition, earnings have been strong. In its most recent report, the company reported net income of $16.2 million ($0.19 per share). Its investment portfolio generated $44.0 million ($0.51 per share), with $39.2 million from credit strategy and $4.8 million from Agency strategy. Also, its adjusted distributable earnings were $34.5 million ($0.40 per share).

And, as noted by CEO and President Laurence Penn:

“In the third quarter, Ellington Financial’s investment portfolio expanded as we utilized our strong balance sheet to continue growing our high-yielding loan portfolios. For the quarter, our non-QM loan, residential transition loan, commercial mortgage bridge loan, HELOC, and closed-end second-lien loan portfolios increased by a combined 26%, which drove leverage incrementally higher, even as we continued to shrink our Agency portfolio and maintain additional dry powder to deploy.”

