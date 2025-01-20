This "Strong Buy" AI Stock Can Soar 60% in 2025 According to Wall Street Expert Shutterstock / rafapress

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has by far been the biggest beneficiary of the AI wave and analysts have been busy slapping higher and higher price targets for the stock. NVDA has clearly proved its naysayers wrong and is up 317%, from its 2021 peak. However, these returns have slowed down in the past few months, and Nvidia is up “just” 16.8% in the past six months.

One analyst still thinks it can go up 60%, even from here. Rosenblatt Securities recently reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Nvidia with a price target of $220. This is the highest price target on the stock.

Nvidia received a $220 price target from Rosenblatt Securities, which was then reaffirmed two weeks ago.

This implies a valuation well north of $5 trillion in a year. It is the highest price target on NVDA.



The price target is from Hans Mosesmann and is mostly due to Nvidia posting record-breaking top-line results over the past few quarters. It is now expected by Wall Street that Nvidia surpasses their expectations by wide margins each quarter. In Q3 2024, Nvidia reported top-line growth of 93.6% and surpassed consensus estimates by 5.88%. EPS also grew by almost 109% and beat estimates by 8.58%. The question is: can Nvidia also beat this price target? Given that NVDA stock’s momentum has slowed down in the past few months, it will take stellar beats and some AI breakthroughs for Nvidia to become a $5.4 trillion company.

Could Blackwell Help Nvidia Reach $220?

Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU is a major breakthrough and has already catalyzed significant growth so far. The demand for these chips has been described as “staggering” by the company’s CFO Colette Kress. This is because the Blackwell GPU architecture offers “a 30x performance increase” for LLM inference compared to Nvidia’s H100 Tensor Core GPU. Jensen Huang said “Blackwell is the engine to power this new industrial revolution. Working with the most dynamic companies in the world, we will realize the promise of AI for every industry.”

The potential of Blackwell goes far beyond just raw performance gains, and the market seems to agree. The new architecture is set to enable trillion-parameter-scale AI models at up to 25x less cost and energy consumption than its predecessors. It’s so fast that it apparently breaks Moore’s Law.

However, it really depends on how the broader AI market performs. If AI companies continue to get flooded with funding and come out of their funding rounds with higher and higher valuations, I believe they will have enough cash to continue buying expensive GPUs from Nvidia and expand their models. If not, it does not matter how good Blackwell is. If demand cools, so will the revenue growth impact Blackwell will have. I do believe that Blackwell will be critical in helping Nvidia reach $220 if it does happen. That said, Nvidia becoming a $5.4 trillion company in just one year from now is a tall order. The next wave of growth might hinge on how successfully Nvidia locks in repeat orders from big cloud providers and enterprise clients.

What Do Other Wall Street Analysts Think About NVDA?

While Rosenblatt’s price target is much higher than that of other Wall Street analysts, it doesn’t mean other analysts are not bullish. Nvidia’s continuous outperformance makes it difficult to not be optimistic. Not only that, you’re paying 46 times forward earnings for the fiscal year ending this month. For next fiscal year’s earnings, you’re only paying a 30 times multiple. This is much lower than most other AI stocks in the market, so there’s definitely more room to climb. That said, the forward sales multiple at 26 times earnings is a bit on the higher end.

Regardless, the broader analyst consensus remains overwhelmingly positive. There are 36 Buy ratings and only three Hold ratings over the past three months. The average price target is $176.86, which implies an upside of 28.4%. Even the lowest price target of $135 points to very little downside from here. Of course, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t downside risk; it just means analysts are very bullish on NVDA. I highly recommend you watch this video to learn more about the catalysts that could push Nvidia past $200.

The Bottom Line

Nvidia has slowed down in recent months but if Nvidia can beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations handily next week, it may start making progress towards that $220 price target. This company has had a long streak of doing just that in the past few quarters, so it would not be unsurprising to see that play out. That said, you should keep in mind that even if Nvidia posts a stellar quarter next week, it will need to accelerate that momentum for the remaining quarters this year to meet that price target. I believe the consensus price target is more grounded in reality.

