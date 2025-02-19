I Just Came Into $50K—Should I Invest It in NVIDIA or Apple? monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are two of the largest companies you can invest in today, making them two of the most common standalone investment vehicles. Warren Buffett, for example, has a quarter of his money inside Apple and there are many other retail and institutional investors that have Nvidia as their top holding.

But let’s say you have some extra money to invest and you would like to buy one or the other. Which one should you buy? With hindsight, it would definitely have been a good idea to buy NVDA stock two years back. But deciding between NVDA and AAPL will take more work in 2025. Let’s take a look into what both of them offer.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

NVDA stock has been the hottest name in the market.

AAPL has also delivered solid gains.

However, both have slowed down. Which one should you buy for better gains? Let’s take a look. In the meantime, grab our free “The Next NVIDIA” report. It includes a software stock with 10X potential.

Should You Buy NVDA Stock in 2025?

Nvidia is now the leading AI company, but it has lost its momentum quite a lot in the past few years. The stock has slowed down and is barely positive year-to-date due to the DeepSeek spook. Still, there’s really no competition in sight here and the financials are stellar.

Q3 2025 revenue soared by 90% to $35.1 billion and Nvidia’s data center revenue reached $30.8 billion in Q3 FY 2025. CEO Jensen Huang believes $1 trillion will be spent on AI infrastructure over the next four years.

Nvidia is also set to release its Q4 FY 2025 earnings in two weeks. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.79 for the upcoming quarter, and this would be a 61.2% increase year-over-year from the $0.49 reported last year. The consensus revenue forecast is at $38.1 billion. Nvidia has consistently exceeded these estimates by stellar margins, so it would have to do it again if NVDA stock is to regain momentum.

A stellar beat two weeks from now should lead to solid gains as the stock slowing down has allowed its earnings to catch up to it. It “only” has a 35x forward earnings multiple. The word “only” seems pretty justified since many other AI bets are trading at double or triple that valuation.

Should You Buy AAPL Stock in 2025?

Apple is the biggest company in the market by valuation. Much like NVDA, the returns are barely positive year-to-date. But unlike Nvidia, this AAPL is a more long-term bet due to how solid the demand for its products is.

Of course, Nvidia has much better growth and the fact that you’re paying 33 times earnings for lower growth may not look too pleasing. But you also should keep in mind that Apple has more than three times Nvidia’s expected quarterly sales and the demand for its products is much more sticky.

Nvidia’s margins are almost entirely dependent on the AI narrative. No one knows how long it will last, and you’re essentially betting that AI will continue to see exponential growth and that data center companies will keep bidding higher and higher for Nvidia’s products.

Apple is much safer long-term. In the near term, Nvidia could still trounce analyst expectations and deliver crushing returns, but I’d stick with AAPL if I wanted something more stable.

What Analysts Think

The consensus price target of $168.21 implies 21.14% upside potential for Nvidia. The consensus price target of $242.52 implies 0.8% downside risk for Apple this year. So, analysts are clearly more optimistic about Nvidia, though this isn’t universal.

DA Davidson suggests that 2025 could be a peak year for Nvidia’s stock. There could be limits on sales to China after DeepSeek and there are some potential issues with Blackwell’s quality. On the other hand, Saxo Bank is extremely bullish, expecting the stock to trade at over $250 per share, which will make Nvidia twice as valuable as Apple.

For Apple, Dan Ives raised the price target to $325 and sees a “golden era of growth” in 2025. That’s about 33% upside from here. I’d disagree with that price target. Edison Lee of Jefferies has a more realistic view as iPhone demand has been rather weak, and the reception to Apple’s AI features has been lukewarm. Even its Vision Pro products have been rather dry.

So, Should You Buy Apple or Nvidia?

The choice really boils down to what kind of an investor you are. But in general, you should go with NVDA if you are looking for more upside potential. If the AI rally continues and Nvidia continuously beats expectations, you could end up with some stellar returns.

On the other hand, you should also expect more downside if the AI rally slows down or if there are more Black Swan events like DeepSeek down the line.

