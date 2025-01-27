Investors Shovel Over $100 Million Into This ETF Betting on the Rise of Nuclear Power abadonian / iStock via Getty Images

Nuclear energy is safer, cheaper, and more efficient, plentiful, and reliable than any other source of energy. It is also more sustainable and better for the environment. So, what keeps us from replacing our energy production with nuclear power? You guessed it: government propaganda, misinformation, misplaced fear, and corporate lies from the oil and coal industry.

But recently, things have begun to change, and the public is finally coming around to the possibilities made available by nuclear power. This includes the launch of the Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSE:NUKZ). But what is this index fund, why is it so popular, and why is it performing so well?

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index

According to information available online, the Range Nuclear Renaissance Index was created and designed to help companies innovating on the cutting edge of nuclear technology get more exposure to investors who are willing to support their work.

Companies listed in the Range Nuclear Renaissance Index include those working in nuclear fuel, advanced reactor designs, nuclear utilities and construction, and other nuclear services.

The index was created by Range ETFs which has created other energy-focused indexes including Range Global Coal, Range Global Offshore Oil Services, and more.

Some of the companies included in the Range Nuclear Renaissance Index are Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCO.TO), Oklo (NYSE:OKLO), Constellation Energy Corporation (NYSE:CEG), NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR), and many more. It is a blend of large and small companies providing a predictable and stable return over time.

Why Nuclear Energy?

According to Range ETFs, there are four reasons why you should invest in nuclear energy, and why they decided to create the Range Nuclear Renaissance Index.

First, energy security is a national security issue. If a country doesn’t have enough domestic energy to supply its industry, then it is vulnerable to significant sabotage and operates at the whim of market forces and international price fluctuations.

Second, nuclear power is safe, clean, and efficient, more so than other sustainable, renewable, and fossil fuel-based energy. It creates no greenhouse gasses and the amount of emissions during the entire lifetime of one reactor is equivalent to wind power.

Third, recent and renewed interest and education in nuclear energy are likely to increase public demand for nuclear power. In 2023, more than 20 countries collectively agreed to triple their nuclear power output, and it is estimated that nuclear power around the world will more than double by the year 2050.

Fourth, there have been many recent innovations and advancement in the world of nuclear energy, making nuclear energy more affordable, safer, and much more efficient. What was already a better energy alternative is now even more attractive, and people are beginning to learn that Chornobyl does not represent the nuclear industry today.

How has NUKZ Performed so Far?

The Range Nuclear Renaissance launched in January of 2024 and has since seen a 99.82% growth (as of the writing of this article. So far this year alone, it has seen a 20.11% return. This is nearly unprecedented in the world of index funds and trading in general.

It now has $108.71 million in net assets, a remarkable growth since its launch.

This outstanding success has attracted significant attention, and most of the investment into the Range Nuclear Renaissance Index occurred in the last few months of 2024 before slowing down in 2025.

Its performance is only outdone by artificial intelligence and large-cap technology companies, but the Range Nuclear Renaissance Index has the added benefit of being based in proven technology, guaranteed growth, and reliable returns, whereas the future of artificial intelligence might as well be written on tarot cards.

As populations grow and existing sources of energy are pushed to the breaking point, nuclear energy will become ever more vital, making this index fund even more attractive.

What Does the Future Look Like for NUKZ?

Following its impressive returns, a handful of analysts and stock platforms released their own thoughts on NUKZ, all of them agreeing that this is a hot investment opportunity and heartily recommended it.

Recent news regarding the advancement of nuclear technology, the goals set by the Paris Agreement, and changes in national policy around the world lead experts to believe that nuclear power will only continue to grow and investments tied to that industry will outperform expectations.

This is particularly true as nuclear energy is largely unaffected by international oil prices and economic turmoil, and energy production is near-constant once a reactor is up and running.

