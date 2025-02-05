Amazon Stock (AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 For January 29 Canva

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) slipped -2.47% on Wednesday, one day ahead of the company reporting its Q4 2024 earnings. Amazon’s earnings announcement is scheduled for after market close on Thursday, Feb. 6, with an estimated EPS of $1.49 and revenue of $187.30 billion. As the world’s largest cloud provider, the company has been and will continue to invest heavily in the build-out of its AI infrastructure, which will likely be a central theme in tomorrow’s earnings call.

The stock has gained 7.21% since the start of 2025 and is up 46.60% over the past six moths. It recently hit its all-time high closing price of $238.15 on Jan. 28. That momentum is reflective of investor sentiment heading into Amazon’s earnings call. Over the past month, as some tech stocks have struggled, shares of AMZN have gained 3.77% and are now up more than 38% over the past year.

Earlier in January, the stock jumped when Raymond James increased its price target for AMZN from $230 to $260. That follows a similar increase from BMO Capital Markets, which on Jan. 17 increased its price target for Amazon’s stock from $236 to $265 with an “Outperform” rating.

Outside of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon has been a Wall Street darling since the company IPO’d in May 1997 at a split-adjusted price of $0.07. Today, Amazon trades for $231.40, meaning the stock is up more than 10,533%% since January 2005. However, the only thing that matters from this point on is what the stock will do for the next one, five and 10 years and beyond.

Let’s crunch the numbers and give you our best guest on Amazon’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball and even the Wall Street “experts” are often wrong more than they are right in predicting future stock prices. We will walk through our assumptions and provide you with the story around the numbers (other sites just pick a share price without explaining why they suggest the price they do).

Key Points in this Article:

Future stock performance hinges on Amazon’s growth in e-commerce, AWS, and advertising amidst increasing competition.

Amazon’s revenue grew 540% in the last decade, with net income rising to $30.42 billion in 2023 and projections over the next five years at 4.5x.

Amazon’s Recent Stock Success

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2017.

Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2014 $19.94 $89.0 ($.241) 2015 $15.63 $107.0 $.596 2016 $32.81 $136.0 $2.371 2017 $37.90 $177.9 $3.03 2018 $58.60 $232.9 $10.07 2019 $73.26 $280.5 $11.59 2020 $93.75 $386.1 $21.33 2021 $163.50 $469.8 $33.36 2022 $167.55 $514.0 ($2.72) 2023 $85.46 $574.78 $30.42

*Revenue and Net Income in Billions

In the last decade, Amazon’s revenue grew about 540% while its net income moved from losing money to 30.42 billion in profits this past year. The ride up wasn’t always smooth, however. For example, in 2020, sales jumped 38%, and net income nearly doubled. 2021 saw a continued boom as people moved to e-commerce shopping during Covid. However, all those sales being “pulled forward” led to challenges in 2022, and the company swung to a surprise loss. As Amazon embarks into the back half of the decade, a few different key areas will determine its performance.

3 Key Drivers of Amazon’s Stock Performance

E-Commerce Success: While Covid brought record sales to Amazon, it also led to many competitors investing heavily to compete with Amazon online. While e-commerce is still just 15% of retail sales, putting up huge growth rates in online sales won’t be as easy in the coming years as it was a decade ago. Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services 1st quarter 2024 revenue was $25.04 billion and the unit should break $100 billion in total sales this year. However, the unit’s 13% year-over-year growth isn’t as fast as competing cloud services like Microsoft‘s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and Azure and Alphabet‘s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud. Amazon is at risk of falling behind Microsoft before 2030 if it can’t stop market share losses. Google Cloud. Amazon is at risk of falling behind Microsoft before 2030 if it can’t stop market share losses. Advertising: Amazon exited 2023 with a $47 billion advertising business that grew 24% in 2023. Advertising has the ability to be another high-margin business line — Amazon currently gets most of its profits from its AWS cloud business — which has led the company past $100 billion in annual profits.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

The current consensus one-year price target for Amazon stock is $61.78, which is 10.84% upside from today’s stock price of $236.17. Of all the analysts covering Amazon, the stock is a consensus buy, with a 1.37 “Strong Buy” rating.

24/7 Wall Street‘s 12-month forecast projects Amazon’s stock price to be $225. We see AWS continue its current 12% growth rate but see Amazon’s advertising business outperforming analyst expectations, particularly in the 4th quarter of 2024 with more streaming ad impressions being sold.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Forecast Through 2030

AWS : Assuming AWS stems its market share loss and investments in AI to counterbalance the threat from Microsoft and Google.

E-Commerce : Amazon continues to pour investments into e-commerce, forgoing added profits to maintain market share. Our case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering strong operating profits.

Advertising: Amazon’s advertising continued to grow and the now $47 billion business unit and we see a high teens growth rate compounded annually.

Add all these numbers up and take out some amount for “new bets” the company will surely be investing in (and a potential dividend boost)and we see revenue in 2030 at $1.15 trillion and $131 billion in net income. Today, the company trades for about 50X earnings, which we’ll take down to 35 times as the company matures (but continues showing growth). In our analysis, Amazon is worth $2.6 trillion in 2030. Here are our revenue, net income, and company size estimates through 2030:

Revenue Net Income Total Enterprise Value 2024 $638 $48.56 $1.93 2025 $710 $62.13 $2.12 2026 $788 $79.68 $2.19 2027 $867 $96.53 $2.29 2028 $957 $114.17 $2.39 2029 $1,049 $136.69 $2.5 2030 $1,149 $131.39 $2.6

*Revenue and net income reported in billions and TEV in trillions

Amazon’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

We expect to see revenue growth just over 11% and EPS of $5.74 for the year. We expect the stock to still trade at a similar multiple next year, putting our estimate for the stock price for Amazon at $226.50 in 2025, which is 2.11% lower than the stock is trading today.

Going into 2026, we estimate the price to hit $287, after revenue estimates to come in around 10% higher year-over-year. With an EPS of $7.42 and in our opinion the last year Amazon trades near its current P/E of 50, 2026 could mark the year Amazon starts trading at a more mature valuation closer to 35 times earnings. That would represent a 24.o3% gain over today’s share price.

In 2027, we expect the stock price increase not to be as pronounced as more tempered growth is expected from Amazon and even with earnings estimates of $8.80 per share, the stock price target for the year is $371.00. That is a gain of 60.33% from today’s stock price.

When predicting more than three years out, we expect Amazon to continue growing its top line at 10% but be more efficient and operating margins to grow. In 2028, we have Amazon’s revenue coming in around $957 billion and an EPS of $10.34 suggesting a stock price estimate at $308.00 or a gain of 33.10% over the current stock price.

24/7 Wall Street expects Amazon to continue its 10% revenue growth again and to generate $12.30 per share of earnings. With a price to earnings multiple of 35, the stock price in 2029 is estimated at $361.90, or a gain of 56.40% over today’s price.

Amazon Stocks Price Target for 2030

We estimate Amazon’s stock price to be $430.50 per share with 10% year-over-year revenue growth but compressed margins from more competition in its AWS unit. Our estimated stock price for Amazon will be 86.04% higher than the current stock price.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2025 $226.50 Downside of 2.11% 2026 $287.00 Upside of 24.o3% 2027 $371.00 Upside of 60.33% 2028 $308.00 Upside of 33.10% 2029 $361.90 Upside of 56.40% 2030 $430.50 Upside of 86.04%

