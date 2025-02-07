Live Dividend Earnings: SCCO, FTV, KIM Canva

The markets have succumbed to the headline pressure around inflation and tariffs, with all three of the major stock market indices trading in the red as of mid-morning. U.S. job growth slowed in January, but a pocket of strength could be found in the healthcare sector. Healthcare stocks are up today as a sector, with stocks like Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Viking Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VKTX) gaining ground. Eli Lilly is extending its gains following yesterday’s earnings report as the company continues to innovate its weight-loss drug offerings.

While Big Tech has been capturing the earnings spotlight, most recently Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), which is pressuring the Nasdaq today, they’re not the only ones reporting results this week. We’ve uncovered several dividend-paying stocks that are also on the earnings calendar that could pique investors’ interest.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 287.13 (-0.64%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 211.24 (-1.07%)

S&P 500: Down 42.13 (-0.69%)

Dividend Earnings Roundup

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO), a copper miner, is up 4.4% on the day. With a market cap of $78 billion, Southern Copper pays a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, the most recent of which was declared in January. The company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, and its annual dividend amounts to $2.80 per share. The company is expected to report its quarterly results today and in its most recent quarter increased cash flow from operations by 37%.

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has a modest dividend yield of 0.40%. The stock is taking it on the chin today, down 1.6% in the wake of its quarterly earnings. Fortive’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 was last announced in January. While there aren’t frequent dividend increases, Fortive has been making its distributions steadily. The company reported its Q4 results today, with revenue of $1.6 billion missing consensus estimates. Fortive reported Q4 operating cash flow of $502 million and FCF of $465 million, a 13% year-over-year increase.

Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) boasts a dividend yield of 4.46%. This REIT, which operates grocery-anchored shopping strips, is flat on the heels of its latest earnings report, which included a 7% increase in funds from operation (FFO). Kimco’s outlook is in line with Wall Street’s expectations.

Plains All American Pipeline (Nasdaq: PAA), which owns and operates crude oil and NGL pipelines, is down 2.5% on the day after reporting earnings today. Plains All American has a high dividend yield of 7.6% and recently increased its distribution by 20% to $0.25 per unit. PAA is trading very closely to its 52-week high, and today’s selling could be in response to profit taking as adjusted EPS of $0.42 per share beat consensus estimates of $0.40 per share.

