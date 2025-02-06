Live Markets: S&P, AMZN Rise, Mag 7 a Mixed Bag Canva

The big story in the markets today is earnings. The S&P 500 is attempting to lead the markets higher today on Corporate America’s latest earnings round. Meanwhile, tariff fears appear to be on the back burner for now. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq are trying to follow the S&P’s lead. Most sectors of the economy are in the green, including financials, consumer staples and information technology, while healthcare and energy stocks are lagging.

While Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) reports after the bell today, the stock is up 1.4% in anticipation of revenue that could surpass that of big-box retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Among the Magnificent 7 stocks, Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is down nearly 4% in mid-morning trading as investors weigh the implications of a possible trade war. Ford (NYSE: F) is reportedly closer to a decision on partnering with Tesla’s FSD system.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 107.32 (-0.24%)

S&P 500: Up 4.75 (+0.08%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 3.16 (+0.04%)

Key Points The S&P 500 is attempting to lead the markets higher with all eyes on corporate earnings.

Tesla stock is down nearly 4% as the single-worst performer in the Magnificent 7 bunch today.

Amazon’s quarterly revenue is predicted to surpass that of Walmart.

Magnificent 7 a Mixed Bag

Amazon reports quarterly earnings after the closing bell. Wall Street is looking for the company to report Q4 revenue of $187.2 billion compared with Walmart’s Q4 revenue estimate of $178.7 billion.

Meta (Nasdaq: META) is continuing its winning streak and is up 1.1% on the day as the stock nears its 52-week high level.

Google parent Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) is extending its losing streak even though its massive AI-capex spending plan is buoying Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock, which is up 1.5% on the day.

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) stock is lower but investors are touting the company’s reputation as a buyback stock. Apple has repurchased $673 billion of shares over the past decade while shareholders also collect dividend checks.

Market Movers

Cantor Fitzgerald has started coverage on AST SpaceMobile (Nasdaq: ASTS) with an “overweight” rating and $30 price target attached. Among the catalysts is “emerging defense opportunities.”

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock is up nearly 4% on the heels of its Q4 earnings. The drugmaker’s results were mixed but robust demand for its weight-loss and diabetes drugs are bullish catalysts today.

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) is caving to pressure from activist investors and will split into three separate entities, each of which will trade separately. The stock is sinking 6% in response.

Costco (Nasdaq: COST) stock has reached a new all-time high this morning to $1,063 per share but has since pulled back slightly from those levels.

Gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is sinking 13% due to disappointing Q4 bookings and daily active user results.

