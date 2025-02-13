Live Markets: S&P Flashes Green, TSLA, INTC Rally Canva

Today the markets are displaying a show of resilience in the face of headwinds like inflation and tariffs, with all three of the major indices trading higher out of the gate. The S&P 500 has been buoyed by stocks like Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) and Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) while Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) got off to a slower start. President Trump is expected to hold a news conference on reciprocal tariffs this afternoon, which should be positive for the auto sector.

Tesla is extending its gains in morning trading, rising by nearly 4% after securing a massive $400 million contract from the U.S. government for its armored vehicles. Separately, following Elon Musk’s nearly $100 billion bid for OpenAI, the serial acquirer said he would drop his offer if the company remains in its current structure as a non-profit, according to reports. OpenAI backer Microsoft is trading slightly lower at last check.

Here’s a look at market performance as of mid-morning:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 80 points (+0.18)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 157.29 points (+0.83%)

S&P 500: Up 30.11 points (+0.50)

Key Points Stocks are attempting gains out of the gate in the face of hot inflation data.

Tesla is a catalyst after the EV maker landed a lucrative government contract.

Earnings season rolls on.

Market Movers

Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is getting a pop, rising almost 2% as of mid-morning. Some insider buying activity could be sparking gains as the company’s chief commercial officer scooped up $500,000 worth of shares in his first purchase in years.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) continues its bullish run with an impressive 8% gain on the day. The stock hasn’t put on a show like this in over 20 years.

Robinhood (Nasdaq: HOOD) stock is racing ahead by a double-digit percentage on strong earnings including a whopping 700% y-o-y increase in cryptocurrency revenue.

Analyst firm Baird is reportedly bullish on energy services play GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), saying the company is well positioned to meet growing energy demand. Baird analysts started coverage of the stock with an “outperform” rating and $448 price target attached. The stock is up 1.5% today.

Casino operator MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) is soaring about 14% on the day, buoyed by a strong earnings print, buoyed by China and a rosy forecast.

Hertz (Nasdaq: HTZ) shares are sinking in response to weaker-than-expected quarterly results, including a wider loss than anticipated. The stock is down over 4%, owing to its failed push into electric vehicles for which it featured Teslas.

