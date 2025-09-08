This Hidden AI Gem Has Trounced the 3-Year Returns of Nvidia and Palantir -- Combined! Creativa Images / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Palantir ’s (PLTR) 2,280% return since 2023 is driven by its AI-powered Foundry and Gotham platforms.

’s (PLTR) 2,280% return since 2023 is driven by its AI-powered Foundry and Gotham platforms. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives calls Palantir the top pure-play AI stock, likening it to “Messi.”

analyst Dan Ives calls Palantir the top pure-play AI stock, likening it to “Messi.” Another AI stock has more than doubled Palantir’s returns in the same period.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the face of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Since January 2023, its stock has rocketed 1,070% higher as its H100 and Blackwell AI accelerators for powering data centers deploying the technology have become the de facto industry standard. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has done even better.

It has delivered a staggering 2,280% return, fueled by the explosive growth of AI and its flagship platforms, Foundry and Gotham. These tools, which enable data integration and analytics for government and commercial clients, have positioned Palantir as a leader in the AI revolution. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has dubbed it the “Messi of AI,” highlighting its dominance as a pure-play AI stock.

Yet, astonishingly, another AI-driven company has outpaced the returns of both Nvidia and Palantir — combined! — delivering an astounding 4,650% return since in the same period.

A Hidden Gem’s Meteoric Rise

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is a lesser-known but rapidly ascending AI stock. Based in Palo Alto, It started as a mobile gaming company but has transformed into a powerhouse in advertising technology. Its proprietary AI engine, Axon, is the cornerstone of its success, revolutionizing how mobile app developers and e-commerce brands market and monetize their products.

By leveraging predictive algorithms, Axon optimizes ad targeting, matching advertiser demand with publisher supply to maximize returns on ad spend. Morgan Stanley analysts have praised Axon as a “best-in-class machine learning ad engine,” underscoring its competitive edge.

The Axon Advantage

The launch of Axon 2.0 in 2023 marked a turning point for AppLovin, igniting its explosive growth. The platform’s ability to deliver highly targeted ads, particularly in mobile gaming, drove a 77% year-over-year revenue increase, with net income skyrocketing 164% to $820 million.

This growth wasn’t just limited to gaming; AppLovin’s pivot into e-commerce advertising has expanded its addressable market tenfold. Early pilots in e-commerce have shown promising results, with CEO Adam Foroughi calling it “the best product I’ve ever seen released by us” on a recent earnings call. This diversification signals AppLovin’s potential to compete with giants like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the digital advertising space.

Operational Efficiency Fuels Profitability

AppLovin’s success isn’t just about revenue growth; it’s also about operational leverage. Despite its rapid expansion, the company has maintained tight control over costs, particularly in sales and marketing. This discipline has led to significant margin improvements, with earnings per share nearly tripling to $2.39 in Q2.

The company’s ability to scale without proportional cost increases has made it a Wall Street favorite, with analysts projecting consistent 20% to 30% growth from its gaming segment and even greater potential from e-commerce. This combination of scalability and profitability has propelled AppLovin’s valuation past $165 billion, surpassing companies like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

A New Catalyst for Growth

On September 22, AppLovin will join the S&P 500, a milestone that is expected to further boost its stock. Inclusion in the index will compel major index funds to purchase shares, potentially driving a 14% price increase in the 12 months following, based on historical trends.

This added visibility and institutional investment could amplify AppLovin’s already impressive momentum, making it a stock to watch for investors seeking exposure to AI-driven growth.

Key Takeaway

AppLovin’s remarkable 4,650% return since 2023 reflects the strength of its AI-powered Axon engine and its strategic expansion into e-commerce. Despite a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 36, the company’s robust revenue growth, improving margins, and upcoming S&P 500 inclusion justify its premium valuation.

For investors comfortable with volatility, AppLovin remains a compelling buy, poised to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven advertising solutions.

