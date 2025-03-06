Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA, TSLA, NFLX Down coffeekai / iStock via Getty Images

The markets remain volatile, taking investors on yet another roller coaster ride. All three of the major stock market indices, including the Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, got off to a dismal start before trimming their losses. The Dow is spiraled by 500 points at its worst while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 were down by 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. The stock market is now off its worst levels of the morning. On the economic front, fewer jobs were added to the private sector last month than hoped, per ADP.

Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) is extending its recent declines by another 3% on the day amid Big Tech selling that has snarled the Magnificent 7 stocks, including Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) with a 4.5% drop.

Marvell Technology (Nasdaq: MRVL) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings but Wall Street is fixated on guidance and a disappointing outlook has sent the stock lower by 17.4%.

MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB) is shaving 22% off of its value today amid what’s being referred to as “ugly” guidance, causing Wall Street analysts at Wells Fargo to assign an “equal rate” rating due to slowing growth.

Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) is down 3% on the day on profit taking as the stock hovers near its 53-week high.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 104.71 (-0.24%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 125.40 (-0.68%)

S&P 500: Down 33.18 (-0.57%)

Homebuilder Hope

Homebuilder stocks are moving higher on the day. D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) is trading higher by 2.5% today, leading the homebuilders. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) is up 1.5% and Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) is not far behind with a nearly 1% rise. Positive sentiment has hit homebuilders on news that they might qualify for an exemption on pesky tariffs. Also, Seaport Global upgraded shares of Lennar from “neutral” to “buy.”

The gains are spilling over into home improvement retailers Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW), both of which are posting fractional gains.

