3 Big Time Jim Cramer Stock Picks To Buy In March

A popular television personality and host, Jim Cramer is known for his bold investment choices. Many like his investing style while many loathe him. Cramer has been in the market for many years and has offered investment advice to beginners and professionals. Many investors look up to him and his picks have generated solid returns for them. Cramer understands the market and uses his technical knowledge to recommend stocks. I’ve identified three of his top picks to buy this month.

Jim Cramer is a well-known media personality and investor.

While his recommendations have generated returns in the past, one must do their due diligence.

Coca Cola

Jim Cramer recommends buying the stock of beverage giant Coca-Cola to weather the ongoing storm in the industry. He believes that the company will be able to generate strong returns in the long run. Coca-Cola is one of the largest manufacturers of beverages and has several products including non-alcoholic beverages.

KO stock is exchanging hands for $70 and is up 13.50% year to date. It is up 17% in the year and 27% in the past five years. The stock has shown slow and steady growth over the years while rewarding investors with dividends. The company has delivered strong fourth-quarter numbers and saw a 6% jump in revenue and a 12% jump in adjusted earnings per share. Its revenue came in at $11.5 billion and the EPS stood at $0.51.

The organic revenue soared 14% and the global unit case volume was up 2%. In the earlier quarter, its case volume had seen a decline but the company has overcome these challenges with an improvement in sales in China, U.S., and Brazil. For 2025, the company expects organic revenue to grow between 5% and 6%.



Fundamentally, Coca-Cola is in a strong position right now. While investors are focusing on AI stocks, Jim Cramer believes Coca-Cola has the potential to stand strong in the industry while delivering steady returns. The stock has a dividend yield of 2.91% and the company has raised dividends for 63 consecutive years.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the market, conservative investors could benefit from investing in KO stock. It is a safe and stable stock to own for the long term.

JP Morgan

Cramer is bullish on banking stocks and sees them soaring higher. He believes that the Trump administration will be more bank-friendly as compared to the Biden regulators. Earlier in February, he mentioned that JP Morgan (NYSE: JPM) stock was too cheap at 14x earnings. The premier bank offers a range of banking and financial services for companies, individuals, and institutional clients.

For the fourth quarter, JP Morgan reported an impressive performance. Its net income came in at $4.81 per share and the revenue stood at $4.7 billion, up 6% year over year. It ended 2024 with a record payments revenue of $18.1 billion and a record annual profit of $58.5 billion. When it comes to investing in bank stocks, investors need to remember that banks will never go out of business. Like all the other industries, the financial industry also suffers from volatility but doesn’t go out of business. Cramer has also appreciated JP Morgan’s guidance for the year.

The stock is trading at $251 and is up 32% in the year. It is up 18% in the past six months and 4.80% year to date. It is also a dividend-paying stock and enjoys a yield of 1.99%. If you are concerned about the ongoing market volatility, JP Morgan is a stable stock to own.

Investing is a long-term game and the financial services industry is huge. JP Morgan Chase is in a solid position to benefit from the industry. The company is stable, is an industry leader, and a top-quality business to own.

Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been Cramer’s top choice for a while now. The key player in the cloud computing space has reported solid financials for the fourth quarter. Despite beating expectations, the market wasn’t happy with the cloud computing revenue and the stock saw a dip. This led the stock to drop 12% in the past month. Trading at $208, the stock is up 20% in the year.

Amazon is known for Amazon Web Services (AWS) which saw a revenue of $28.79 billion and its advertising segment generated $17.3 billion. In the quarter, the net sales came in at $187.8 billion, up 10% year over year and the net income stood at $20.0 billion. The company is spending billions on AI and expects to boost the capital expenditure to $100 billion in 2025. As companies boost their AI spending, Amazon will continue to benefit. Cramer has also called the stock a “real winner in the AI selloff”.

The advertising segment could also be a huge opportunity for Amazon and there is ample space for growth. Amazon has a massive user base and companies will be willing to spend on advertising to reach a wider audience. Wall Street is also bullish on Amazon stock and has an average price target of $269, a 30% upside.