Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA Falls Ahead of CEO Keynote Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets are jittery out of the gate today, with all three of the major stock market indexes starting moving lower. After two straight days of gains, the S&P 500 is retreating as of early morning as it once again threatens to fall into correction turf. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also pulling back. The Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day meeting as the markets anxiously await the fate of short-term interest rates on Wednesday. With the exception of energy, all of the sectors of the economy are trading lower, pressured by technology and consumer discretionary stocks.

Nvidia (Nasdaq; NVDA) is down a sharp 2.5% ahead of CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address at the company’s GTC 2025 event. Huang tends to have a bullish effect on the markets, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a shift in sentiment before the day is over.

Google parent company Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) is moving today after the search giant confirmed its major acquisition of Wiz, a cloud-security firm, in a blockbuster $32 billion deal. The Magnificent Seven stocks are all under pressure this morning, extending recent losses. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is taking the brunt of the selling, down another 5.8% on the day. The Nasdaq plans to open a second office in Dallas, Texas to better serve its customers in the Southwestern U.S.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 126 (-0.30%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 225.82 (-1.25%)

S&P 500: Down 40.02 (-0.70%)

Key Points The markets have snapped their brief winning streak and are lower across the board.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to make an appearance today and could lift market sentiment.

Google is making a mega acquisition in the cybersecurity space.

Trending Video ▶️

Market Movers

TD Cowen analysts have reiterated their “hold” rating on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) stock after shares touched on a new all-time high recently. The analyst firm also lowered its price target on the stock from $741,000 to $723,000, owing to headwinds in key areas of the business outside of insurance.

Bernstein have begun coverage of crypto exchange Coinbase (NYSE: COIN) with an “outperform” rating thanks to “strong regulatory tailwinds” that will help catapult crypto into the mainstream. COIN shares are taking it on the chin today, falling 5%.

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is down 5% on the day despite making ARK Invest’s list of top stocks to buy.

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.