4 Safe Dividend Kings Will Deliver Big Passive Income Regardless of the Election Results

- This election could be one of the closest in our history.
- Dividend stocks will remain popular regardless of who wins.
Most dividend investors seek solid passive income streams from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a steady stream of unearned income that doesn’t require active traditional work. Shared ideas for earning passive income include investments like dividend stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, and additional income-producing side hustles.
According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate.
Many of our 24/7 Wall St. readers, like most of Wall Street, are concerned about how the results of the upcoming presidential election and the down-ballot races will affect the stock market, especially after a two-year rally that has stretched valuations as many stocks trade at all-time highs and incredibly rich valuations.
While no one can be 100% sure of how the market will react, one thing is for sure: getting onboard safe passive income Dividend Kings leaders makes sense now. Some of the best stocks for passive investors are the Dividend Kings, 53 companies that have raised their dividends for 50 years, a testament to their dependability and reliability. Those are two “must-have” items for investors who rely on passive income to boost their overall revenue. We found four passive income investors should grab now.
Why do we cover the Dividend Kings?
Companies that have raised the dividends shareholders receive for 50 years or longer are the kind of investments that passive income investors need to own. Dependability is necessary for those seeking to bolster their yearly income with dividend stock investments.
Canadian Utilities Limited
With a strong 5.21% dividend and residing in a highly safe sector, this company is a steal at current trading levels. Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTC: CDUAF) engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally.
It operates through three segments:
- ATCO Energy Systems
- ATCO EnPower
- Corporate & Other segments
The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in:
- Northern and Central East Alberta
- The Yukon
- The Northwest Territories
- The Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan
This segment also provides integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
It owns and operates approximately:
- 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines
- 11 compressor sites
- Approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points
- Salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada.
The ATCO EnPower segment provides:
- Hydro
- Solar
- Wind
- Natural gas electricity generation
- Natural gas storage
- Industrial water solutions
- Clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon; the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile
The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas and provides whole-home solutions.
Federal Realty Investment Trust
While commercial real estate has struggled some this year, hard assets are good in inflation, and this stock pays a solid 4.01% dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from the District of Columbia to Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like:
- Santana Row in San Jose, California
- Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland
- Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts
Federal Realty’s 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants in 26 million commercial square feet and over 3,100 residential units. The REIT has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the industry.
Hormel Foods
With a dependable 3.65% dividend and a host of well-known products, this is a very safe idea for investors now. Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, food service, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally.
It operates through three segments:
- Retail
- Foodservice
- International
The company provides various perishable products, including:
- Fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions
- Sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats
- Nut butter, snack nuts, chili
- Shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews
- Tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements
It sells its products under these brands:
- Hormel
- Always Tender
- Applegate
- Austin Blues
- Bacon 1
- Black Label
- Bread Ready
- Burke
- Café H
- Ceratti
- Chi-Chi’s
- Columbus
- Compleats
- Corn Nuts
- Cure 81
- Dan’s Prize
- Di Lusso
- Dinty Moore
- Don Miguel
- Doña Mariaembasa
- Fast N Easy
- Fire Braised
- Fontanini
- Happy Little Plants
- Herdez
- Hormel Gatherings
- Hormel Square Table
- Hormel Vital Cuisine
- House Of Tsang
- Jennie-O
- Justin’s
- La Victoria
- Layout
- Lloyd’s
- Mary Kitchen
- Mr. Peanut
- Natural Choice
- Nut-rition
- Old Smokehouse
- Oven Ready
- Pillow Pack
- Planters
- Rosa Grande Sadler’s Smokehouse
- Skippy
- Spam
- Special Recipe
- Thick & Easy
- Valley Fresh
- Wholly
Johnson & Johnson
With a diverse product base and a very popular and solid brand, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is among the most conservative big pharmaceutical plays and pays a solid 3.11% dividend. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.
The company’s Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as:
- Immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis
- Infectious diseases, comprising HIV/AIDS
- Neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia
- Oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer
- Cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration
- Pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension
Its MedTech segment provides Interventional Solutions, including:
- Electrophysiology products to treat heart rhythm disorders
- The heart recovery portfolio, which includes technologies to treat severe coronary artery disease requiring high-risk PCI or AMI cardiogenic shock
- Neurovascular care that treats hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke.
This segment also offers an orthopedics portfolio that includes products and enabling technologies that support hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and others:
- Surgery portfolios comprising advanced and general surgery technologies, as well as solutions for breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures
- Contact lenses under the Acuvue Brand
- Tecnis intraocular lenses for cataract surgery
