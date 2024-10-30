4 Safe Dividend Kings Will Deliver Big Passive Income Regardless of the Election Results ptasha / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

This election could be one of the closest in our history.

Dividend stocks will remain popular regardless of who wins.

Passive income is simple: own quality dividends that pay you for doing nothing. Don’t miss out on our brand-new “7 Things I Demand in a Dividend Stock” report. It includes two A++ dividend stocks and how to spot future dividend winners that can put your returns on hyperdrive. Access two legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves.

Most dividend investors seek solid passive income streams from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a steady stream of unearned income that doesn’t require active traditional work. Shared ideas for earning passive income include investments like dividend stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, and additional income-producing side hustles.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate.

Many of our 24/7 Wall St. readers, like most of Wall Street, are concerned about how the results of the upcoming presidential election and the down-ballot races will affect the stock market, especially after a two-year rally that has stretched valuations as many stocks trade at all-time highs and incredibly rich valuations.

While no one can be 100% sure of how the market will react, one thing is for sure: getting onboard safe passive income Dividend Kings leaders makes sense now. Some of the best stocks for passive investors are the Dividend Kings, 53 companies that have raised their dividends for 50 years, a testament to their dependability and reliability. Those are two “must-have” items for investors who rely on passive income to boost their overall revenue. We found four passive income investors should grab now.

Why do we cover the Dividend Kings?

relif / Getty Images

Companies that have raised the dividends shareholders receive for 50 years or longer are the kind of investments that passive income investors need to own. Dependability is necessary for those seeking to bolster their yearly income with dividend stock investments.

Canadian Utilities Limited

David McNew / Newsmakers / Getty Images

With a strong 5.21% dividend and residing in a highly safe sector, this company is a steal at current trading levels. Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTC: CDUAF) engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally.

It operates through three segments:

ATCO Energy Systems

ATCO EnPower

Corporate & Other segments

The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in:

Northern and Central East Alberta

The Yukon

The Northwest Territories

The Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan

This segment also provides integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

It owns and operates approximately:

9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines

11 compressor sites

Approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points

Salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada.

The ATCO EnPower segment provides:

Hydro

Solar

Wind

Natural gas electricity generation

Natural gas storage

Industrial water solutions

Clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon; the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile

The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas and provides whole-home solutions.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While commercial real estate has struggled some this year, hard assets are good in inflation, and this stock pays a solid 4.01% dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from the District of Columbia to Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like:

Santana Row in San Jose, California

Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland

Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts

Federal Realty’s 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants in 26 million commercial square feet and over 3,100 residential units. The REIT has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the industry.

Hormel Foods

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

With a dependable 3.65% dividend and a host of well-known products, this is a very safe idea for investors now. Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, food service, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally.

It operates through three segments:

Retail

Foodservice

International

The company provides various perishable products, including:

Fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions

Sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats

Nut butter, snack nuts, chili

Shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews

Tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements

It sells its products under these brands:

Hormel

Always Tender

Applegate

Austin Blues

Bacon 1

Black Label

Bread Ready

Burke

Café H

Ceratti

Chi-Chi’s

Columbus

Compleats

Corn Nuts

Cure 81

Dan’s Prize

Di Lusso

Dinty Moore

Don Miguel

Doña Mariaembasa

Fast N Easy

Fire Braised

Fontanini

Happy Little Plants

Herdez

Hormel Gatherings

Hormel Square Table

Hormel Vital Cuisine

House Of Tsang

Jennie-O

Justin’s

La Victoria

Layout

Lloyd’s

Mary Kitchen

Mr. Peanut

Natural Choice

Nut-rition

Old Smokehouse

Oven Ready

Pillow Pack

Planters

Rosa Grande Sadler’s Smokehouse

Skippy

Spam

Special Recipe

Thick & Easy

Valley Fresh

Wholly

Johnson & Johnson

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With a diverse product base and a very popular and solid brand, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is among the most conservative big pharmaceutical plays and pays a solid 3.11% dividend. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

The company’s Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as:

Immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis

Infectious diseases, comprising HIV/AIDS

Neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia

Oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer

Cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration

Pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension

Its MedTech segment provides Interventional Solutions, including:

Electrophysiology products to treat heart rhythm disorders

The heart recovery portfolio, which includes technologies to treat severe coronary artery disease requiring high-risk PCI or AMI cardiogenic shock

Neurovascular care that treats hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke.

This segment also offers an orthopedics portfolio that includes products and enabling technologies that support hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and others:

Surgery portfolios comprising advanced and general surgery technologies, as well as solutions for breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures

Contact lenses under the Acuvue Brand

Tecnis intraocular lenses for cataract surgery

Goldman Sachs Top Analysts Love 5 Buy-Rated High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.