Jim Cramer's Was Absolutely Wrong As Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA) Shoot Higher Today

24/7 Wall St. Insights: CNBC host Jim Cramer said it was a “dumb” day to buy stocks, but the stock market and some of the most popular stocks are all moving higher today.

It can be fun to poke fun at the investing guru’s pronouncements, but sometimes there is just no rhyme or reason why stocks or the market moves as it does.

Investing guru and CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer calls ’em as he sees ’em, but seemingly just as often as not, his picks are completely wrong. There was once an exchange-traded fund called the Inverse Cramer ETF that did the exact opposite of Cramer’s picks and there is still an unrelated Inverse Cramer account on X.

Yesterday, Cramer said “I can’t think of a dumber day to buy stocks than today,” but all the market indices are up in morning trading and some of the most popular stocks on the market are all moving higher today.

Nvidia (NVDA)

AI chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is up nearly 2% in morning trading Tuesday as analysts sounded more bullish about its next-generation Blackwell accelerator and sales ramping up. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson told CNBC yesterday he’s “definitely confident” Nvidia will meet its guidance when it reports earnings late next month, and said its “new chips are getting where they need to be.”

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was another stock moving up strongly in early trading, rising 1.5% as Wall Street begins to rethink the tech giant. While it had a difficult first quarter where MSFT stock lost 12% of its value, analysts are beginning to feel the pullback has made the stock attractive again.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria made Microsoft one of his “top picks” today, saying, “We believe investors underappreciate the GenAI innovation Microsoft brings throughout the infrastructure and application layers, and view the recent underperformance of the shares as a buying opportunity.”

Wedbush’s Bryson had also noted that most of the AI chip buying Microsoft was doing was for OpenAI with just a little for itself and that it had widened its vendor list a bit beyond Nvidia.

Tesla (TSLA)

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were strong out of the gate this morning and heading into noontime trading were up almost 6%. This comes despite the automaker reportedly suffering steep sales declines in certain European markets, including France, Sweden, Netherlands, and Denmark. Tesla sales were down by double-digit rates, which was suspected of being related to CEO Elon Musk’s efforts to cut fraud, waste, and abuse from U.S. government spending. However, Tesla also changed the models it was making available, and buyers may just be waiting for the new ones to appear before buying.

Still, analysts are expecting a disappointing deliveries report from the electric vehicle manufacturer when it provides its first-quarter update tomorrow. Some anticipate deliveries will fall below 400,000 vehicles.