Dow Jones Best Day in Years: Boeing (NYSE: BA), Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) Explode

Key Points Some of the most beaten-down stocks showed big signs of life again, including Boeing, Nike, and Disney.

The VIX dropped 14 points today but still in extreme fear territory.

With some tariffs now on a 90-day pause, markets exploded.

The Dow Jones finished the day up about 8% or by 2,962 points. The tech-heavy NASDAQ closed up 12%, or by 1,857 points, as the S&P 500 tacked on nearly 10% or 474 points.

With that, some of the most beaten-down stocks showed big signs of life again, including:

Boeing

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) popped about 15%, or $21.43 on the day.

Not only is it starting to pivot from oversold conditions, but it’s also seeing substantial new orders.

Just last month, the company delivered 41 jets, which was up from 29 year over year. That also brings its total first-quarter jet delivery to 130 from 83 year over year. Boeing was also just awarded a $133.5 million contract with the U.S. Navy, and a $2.45 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force to modify an awarded contract for C-17 Globemaster III sustainment.

Recently paused tariffs were also a relief for Boeing investors, who feared the company would take hits as other countries unveiled tariffs of their own.

Nike

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was up 11%, or $6.05 on the day.

Helping, company director Robert Holmes Swan just bought $502,756 worth of Nike shares at an average price of $58.46 per share. Plus, with tariff relief, Nike investors were able to breathe a bit easier – especially with the company manufacturing about 50% of its footwear in Vietnam, with additional production in Indonesia and China.

Even better, Nike is just starting to pivot higher with new CEO, Elliott Hill at the helm. And it just paid out a 40-cent dividend on April 1 to shareholders of record as of March 3. We also have to consider that Nike is considerably oversold at levels not seen since 2018.

Disney

Shares of Disney (NYSE:DIS) soared about 12%, or $9.66 on the day.

Tariff relief was the key catalyst for the company – especially after CEO Bob Iger said that tariffs would have a negative impact on the business. Plus, not too long ago, analysts at Loop Capital raised their DIS price target to $130 with a buy rating. In addition, the oversold stock is just starting to pivot higher again, and could soon retest $97.50.

Recent earnings weren’t too shabby either. In its most recent quarter, the company’s EPS of $1.76 beat by 33 cents. GAAP EPS of $1.40 beat by nine cents. Revenue of $24.7 billion, up 5.1% year over year, beat by $150 million.

“Our results this quarter demonstrate Disney’s creative and financial strength as we advanced the strategic initiatives set in motion over the past two years,” said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.