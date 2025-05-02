S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) Live: Markets Take Cue From Tech Fundamentals mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The stock market has several positive catalysts that are outweighing tariff uncertainty as stocks move higher.

Tech earnings are mixed, while China has shown a willingness to negotiate with the U.S. on tariffs.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets remain in relief mode as the stars potentially align for corporate America despite lingering tariff uncertainty. All three of the major stock market averages are trading higher, as the S&P 500 looks to clinch its longest positive streak in two decades. Technology earnings have shifted the tone to one of optimism, most notably after Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) showed their hands, revealing AI demand and spending are as strong as ever. Each of those stocks is being rewarded with gains of over 3% today.

But it’s a mixed bag, as Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) are getting punished today on tariff-related uncertainty despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. A glimmer of home emerged amid reports that China has come to the point where it is ready to negotiate with the U.S. on tariffs. Meanwhile, all sectors of the economy are trading in the green except for a slight decline in energy stocks.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 464.23 (+1.1%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 232.53 (+1.3%)

S&P 500: Up 70.83 (+1.2%)

Market Movers

Apple has been the wildcard among the Mag 7 stocks for its heavy exposure to China, where the tariffs are concentrated. While the iPhone maker said it will shift more of its production to India, the damage has already been done. Apple predicts tariffs will cost its bottom line $900 million in the current quarter. In response, Jefferies analysts lowered their rating on the stock to “underperform” while Rosenblatt Securities downgraded AAPl shares to “neutral” from “buy.”

Block (NYSE: XYZ) stock, previously known as Square, is getting hammered in today’s session, plummeting 21% on a Q1 miss and stagnant growth.

DexCom (Nasdaq: DXCM) is rising by 13.5% today after reporting its Q1 results.

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is rising 5.8% as the tech and AI bet is back in play.

Escape Credit Card Debt Quicksand With a 0% Card Today (sponsor) Looking for a smarter way to tackle your credit card debt? A balance transfer card could be your ticket to financial freedom, finally eliminating your debt once and for all. We’ve assembled a list of the top balance transfer cards available today. Many offer a 0% introductory APR, giving YOU the chance to pay down your balance without the added cost of interest. Even better, many come with no annual fee—so you can focus on eliminating debt and keeping more money in your pocket. Click here to get started today.