Live: Will AppLovin (APP) Spike After Q2 Earnings

Key Points
-
Self-service platform launch could catalyze new advertiser onboarding and margin expansion in H2 2025.
-
Investors will focus on AXON model updates and the full exit from games business this quarter.
-
Web advertising remains under-penetrated, with less than 0.1% of TAM reached as of Q1.
-
Live Updates
That's More Like it...
We were perplexed by the massive drop in Applovin shares. Earnings was a beat last quarter and on guidance. It’s a stock that has seen significant gains but results seemed perfectly fine.
Shares are now down 2.5%, which seems more in line with what Applovin reported. We’ll continue monitoring news on the company.
AppLovin Quarter in More Detail
APP | AppLovin Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $2.39 [✅]; UP +168% YoY
- Revenue: $1.26B [✅]; UP +77% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 81% [✅]; UP +900 bps YoY
- Net Income: $0.82B [✅]; UP +164% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $0.77B; UP +73% YoY
Q2’25 Outlook:
- Revenue: $1.32B – $1.34B [➖]
- Guidance reflects continued strong demand for AppLovin’s marketing platform and expected growth in user engagement.
- Management anticipates ongoing investments in technology and marketing to drive future growth.
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Apps Revenue: $400M [➖]; [UP/DOWN]
- Marketing Solutions Revenue: $859M [➖]
-
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- R&D Expenses: $44.0M [✅]; DOWN -56% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 12.7% (vs. 5.3% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.19B; UP +159% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Harris K.: “Our strong performance in Q2 reflects the effectiveness of our marketing platform and our commitment to innovation. We are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead.”
CFO Commentary:
- David Hsiao: “The significant growth in our revenue and net income demonstrates our ability to scale efficiently while maintaining strong margins. We remain focused on delivering value to our shareholders.”
Other Executives:
- Emelyne Interior, VP of Marketing: “The strategic initiatives we implemented are yielding positive results, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on market trends.”
Shares are Down 12%
Shares are down 12%, we’ll continue looking through earnings.
APP Earnings Are Out
EPS of $2.39 is a beat.
Revenue of $1.26 billion is a beat.
APP Up 3% Today - Earnings are Imminent
We expect AppLovin earnings at about 4:10 p.m. ET. Shortly after that expect us to post several pieces of analysis on their earnings release.
As a reminder, all you have to do is simply leave this page open and new posts will appear automatically.
Upgrades on APP
A few weeks ago BTIG raised its price target on AppLovin to $483 from $480, reaffirming a Buy rating ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings report on August 6. The stock currently trades at $389.03.
According to the firm’s latest industry checks, AppLovin maintained or extended its leadership position in the mobile gaming segment during the quarter. Analyst commentary pointed to above-peer growth across a sector that showed clear signs of recovery, adding to the bullish tone.
BTIG reiterated AppLovin as a Top Pick, citing ongoing share gains and operational leverage within the company’s AXON ad platform.
Solid field intel suggests AppLovin outperformed peers in Q2, reinforcing bullish positioning into earnings.
Unity Sinks and AppLivin Roars
AppLovin competitor Unity opened the day up more than 10% after reporting earnings, but saw shares sink into midday trading. Shares have rebounded slightly, but Unity is still down 6% today.
Investors in AppLovin don’t seem to be too bothered by Unity’s earnings, shares of AppLovin are up 2.5% as of 2:40 p.m. ET.
Big money moving in before earnings
There’s been a massive wave of institutional buying in $APP ahead of earnings today after the close.
What to watch for:
Ad-tech Revenue – Expectations are in the $1.2-1.27B range, which would be 70% YoY growth. I wouldn’t be surprised if they beat this.
EBITDA Margins -… pic.twitter.com/13ZyfpgygS
— Sam Badawi (@samsolid57) August 6, 2025
How APP Performed After Recent Quarterly Earnings
AppLovin has delivered four straight EPS beats, with especially strong post-earnings moves in Q3 and Q4 2024. The stock has responded positively to each report despite volatility in the most recent quarter.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+15.97%
|+11.88%
|+19.40%
|+26.62%
|Q4 2024
|+37.30%
|+24.02%
|+7.92%
|–31.73%
|Q3 2024
|+34.41%
|+46.27%
|+72.70%
|+94.93%
|Q2 2024
|+21.92%
|+14.20%
|+28.52%
|+30.97%
AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) will report Q2 earnings after the close. Wall Street expects another quarter of double-digit revenue growth as the company sharpens its focus on ad tech following the sale of its gaming business. With its core AXON platform now supporting both gaming and emerging web-based ad campaigns, this report could provide critical updates on new self-serve initiatives and broader platform adoption. Investors will be watching for signs that AppLovin’s model-driven growth trajectory remains intact and scalable into 2026.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after AppLovin’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
Consensus Estimates
Quarterly Estimates
- Revenue: $1.22 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $2.32
Full-Year Forecasts
- FY 2025 Revenue: $5.48 billion
- FY 2025 EPS: $8.91
This implies:
- Revenue growth: +13% YoY (vs. $1.08B last year)
- EPS growth: +98% YoY (vs. $1.17 last year) for Q2
- FY Revenue growth: +16% YoY (vs. $4.71B in FY24)
- FY EPS growth: +56.6% YoY (vs. $5.69 in FY24)
Keys to Watch
Axon 2 momentum and efficiency gains
Management said Axon 2 drove “meaningfully better monetization” and remains early in deployment, with SDKs available for both iOS and Android. Continued expansion is expected to fuel outsized software margins and revenue acceleration.
Software revenue mix and margin trajectory
CEO Adam Foroughi reiterated the company’s expectation for “35 to 40% software segment margin in 2025,” up from 33% in Q1. This reflects better ad targeting, conversion rates, and cost discipline across the ad stack.
Developer adoption and retention
CFO Herald Chen highlighted “record retention of our Axon customers” in Q1 and strong renewals in the developer base. Investors will watch for evidence of broader Axon adoption or net new logo growth in this segment.
App portfolio capital efficiency
Management said adjusted EBITDA margins in apps improved 1,100bps YoY despite lower revenue. The team is focused on managing UA spend and investing in fewer titles with higher ROI.
