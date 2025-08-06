Live: Will AppLovin (APP) Spike After Q2 Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Self-service platform launch could catalyze new advertiser onboarding and margin expansion in H2 2025.

Investors will focus on AXON model updates and the full exit from games business this quarter.

Web advertising remains under-penetrated, with less than 0.1% of TAM reached as of Q1.

AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) will report Q2 earnings after the close. Wall Street expects another quarter of double-digit revenue growth as the company sharpens its focus on ad tech following the sale of its gaming business. With its core AXON platform now supporting both gaming and emerging web-based ad campaigns, this report could provide critical updates on new self-serve initiatives and broader platform adoption. Investors will be watching for signs that AppLovin’s model-driven growth trajectory remains intact and scalable into 2026.

Consensus Estimates

Quarterly Estimates Revenue: $1.22 billion

$1.22 billion EPS (Normalized): $2.32 Full-Year Forecasts FY 2025 Revenue: $5.48 billion

$5.48 billion FY 2025 EPS: $8.91 This implies: Revenue growth: +13% YoY (vs. $1.08B last year)

+13% YoY (vs. $1.08B last year) EPS growth: +98% YoY (vs. $1.17 last year) for Q2

+98% YoY (vs. $1.17 last year) for Q2 FY Revenue growth: +16% YoY (vs. $4.71B in FY24)

+16% YoY (vs. $4.71B in FY24) FY EPS growth: +56.6% YoY (vs. $5.69 in FY24)

Keys to Watch

Axon 2 momentum and efficiency gains

Management said Axon 2 drove “meaningfully better monetization” and remains early in deployment, with SDKs available for both iOS and Android. Continued expansion is expected to fuel outsized software margins and revenue acceleration.

Software revenue mix and margin trajectory

CEO Adam Foroughi reiterated the company’s expectation for “35 to 40% software segment margin in 2025,” up from 33% in Q1. This reflects better ad targeting, conversion rates, and cost discipline across the ad stack.

Developer adoption and retention

CFO Herald Chen highlighted “record retention of our Axon customers” in Q1 and strong renewals in the developer base. Investors will watch for evidence of broader Axon adoption or net new logo growth in this segment.

App portfolio capital efficiency

Management said adjusted EBITDA margins in apps improved 1,100bps YoY despite lower revenue. The team is focused on managing UA spend and investing in fewer titles with higher ROI.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life