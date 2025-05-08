DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) Earnings Live: Will This Be a Blockbuster Quarter? 24/7 wall Street

Key Points Super Bowl and March Madness boosted customer activity and hold rate.

Promotional spend efficiency improved with stronger user retention.

Jackpocket integration expands digital lottery and iGaming monetization.

DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) is set to report first-quarter earnings this afternoon, wrapping a quarter that included two of the biggest catalysts in U.S. sports betting: the Super Bowl and March Madness. With more states live, customer acquisition metrics strong, and hold rates stabilizing, the company enters tonight’s call with momentum. But profitability and promo discipline remain the primary investor focus.

CEO Jason Robins has leaned heavily into product innovation, expanding live betting and micro-wagering capabilities while integrating recent acquisitions like Jackpocket. Analysts will be watching for updates on iGaming traction, the ramp in lottery, and commentary on cost containment following a seasonally heavy ad and incentive period.

DKNG guided to $6.45 billion in full-year revenue with up to $1 billion in EBITDA — both aggressive numbers that require continued operational execution. Q1 is the first real test.

