DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) Earnings Live: Will This Be a Blockbuster Quarter?

Key Points
-
Super Bowl and March Madness boosted customer activity and hold rate.
-
Promotional spend efficiency improved with stronger user retention.
-
Jackpocket integration expands digital lottery and iGaming monetization.
-
Live Updates
Strong Top-Line, Margin Focus Rising
DraftKings has posted consistent revenue beats as the U.S. betting market expands, but the key to Q1 is EBITDA leverage. With Jackpocket folded in and strong seasonality, Q1 2025 could be pivotal in establishing earnings credibility.
Quarterly snapshot:
-
Q1 2025 (Est.): $1.38B revenue | $(0.03) EPS
-
Q4 2024: $1.40B revenue | $0.02 EPS
-
Q3 2024: $790M revenue | $(0.10) EPS
-
Q2 2024: $875M revenue | $(0.14) EPS
FY 2024 revenue hit $4.77B, and DKNG is guiding to $6.45B–$6.6B in 2025. Sustaining that trajectory will require tighter cost control without hurting growth.
Margin Watch: Super Bowl Payouts and Promo Spend in Focus
For DraftKings, this quarter is all about the cost side. Analysts expect strong top-line performance due to Super Bowl and March Madness activity, but profitability is the key swing factor. Hold rates and promo burn are the two core inputs being dissected ahead of the print.
Investor models are tracking cost per acquisition (CAC), with an eye on whether DKNG continued to improve customer quality even as it scaled spend. Full-year EBITDA guidance of $900M–$1B depends on both retention and rational promotional intensity, especially in maturing states.
Revenue of $1.38 billion and EPS near breakeven are the baseline expectations for Q1.
DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) is set to report first-quarter earnings this afternoon, wrapping a quarter that included two of the biggest catalysts in U.S. sports betting: the Super Bowl and March Madness. With more states live, customer acquisition metrics strong, and hold rates stabilizing, the company enters tonight’s call with momentum. But profitability and promo discipline remain the primary investor focus.
CEO Jason Robins has leaned heavily into product innovation, expanding live betting and micro-wagering capabilities while integrating recent acquisitions like Jackpocket. Analysts will be watching for updates on iGaming traction, the ramp in lottery, and commentary on cost containment following a seasonally heavy ad and incentive period.
DKNG guided to $6.45 billion in full-year revenue with up to $1 billion in EBITDA — both aggressive numbers that require continued operational execution. Q1 is the first real test.
Keep checking back — we’ll add coverage and updates throughout the day.
