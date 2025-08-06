Live: Can DraftKings Keep the Rally Going After Earnings Tonight 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Street modeling 84% YoY EPS growth as CAC efficiency improves and NFL season nears.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $900M–$1B unchanged despite tax and promo headwinds.

Surcharge in high-tax states and Jackpocket integration could materially impact margins.

DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) will report Q2 results after the close. Analysts expect revenue of $1.43 billion and EPS of $0.41, reflecting strong hold trends and improved customer efficiency. The company reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA target of $900 million to $1 billion despite absorbing Illinois tax increases and a promo-heavy Q1.

With the NFL season ramp approaching, investors are focused on margin execution, new product velocity, and the impact of Jackpocket cross-sell.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after DraftKing’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect

Revenue: $1.43 billion

EPS (Normalized): $0.41

FY 2025 Revenue: $6.31 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $1.36

These estimates imply 29.2% YoY revenue growth and 84.4% YoY EPS growth for the quarter.

Key Areas to Watch

Customer Acquisition Efficiency

DKNG reported an 80% YoY increase in new OSB and iGaming users in Q2, while customer acquisition costs dropped over 40% — all in a quarter with no new state launches. Management emphasized this dynamic may suggest an even larger TAM than previously modeled, especially ahead of the NFL season.

High-Tax State Surcharge Implementation

Starting Jan 2025, DKNG plans to implement a gaming tax surcharge in four states with >20% tax rates (including Illinois). While this will help defend contribution margins, CEO Jason Robins said the company is still absorbing part of the cost, and emphasized transparency with users.

Jackpocket Integration and Cross-Sell

The Jackpocket acquisition is expected to generate positive adjusted EBITDA in FY25, and integration into DKNG’s app is expected to enhance conversion and CAC efficiency. Robins confirmed plans to fully integrate Jackpocket and cross-sell between brands, though full timing is TBD.

EBITDA Bridge and Margin Leverage

Despite raising FY24 revenue guidance to $5.05B–$5.25B, DKNG lowered FY24 EBITDA guidance due to Illinois tax and higher new user promos. But management reiterated FY25 EBITDA guidance of $900M–$1B, saying performance from existing customers should more than offset headwinds.

Product Pipeline for NFL Season

New launches include progressive parlays, cash out for SGPs, and a bet-and-watch NFL experience. Robins described this as DKNG’s most robust product roadmap yet for NFL and noted several additional product upgrades would land in the next 6 weeks.

