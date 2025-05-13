Karman (NYSE: KRMN) Set to Report Earnings: Live Coverage 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Backlog exceeds $1 billion — but margin visibility and conversion timing remain investor concerns.

Execution cadence, not new contracts, will drive sentiment on tonight’s earnings call.

Live Updates

Karman (NYSE: KRMN) reports earnings tonight with the market looking for signs that its growing backlog is translating into scalable, profitable execution. Analysts expect Q1 revenue of $95.4 million and EPS of $0.02, with commentary on new awards, margin stability, and segment-level performance likely to dominate the call.

Karman’s backlog now spans missile systems, hypersonic vehicles, and space payload contracts, but the story tonight is about conversion. Can the company turn funding into timely delivery and maintain gross margins amid a tight aerospace labor market?

The Street also wants clarity on how much of Karman’s space exposure is fixed-price vs. cost-plus, and what the cadence looks like for additional large award announcements this year. Any updates on manufacturing scale-ups or defense vertical integration would strengthen the case for margin expansion.

