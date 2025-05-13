Karman (NYSE: KRMN) Set to Report Earnings: Live Coverage

Key Points
-
Backlog exceeds $1 billion — but margin visibility and conversion timing remain investor concerns.
-
Execution cadence, not new contracts, will drive sentiment on tonight’s earnings call.
-
Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
Live Updates
Insider trades this past quarter
Karman filed a series of insider trades in February 2025, including sizable private dispositions from senior leadership and its major shareholder, Trive Capital. CEO Anthony Koblinski sold 381,819 shares, while CFO, COO, and CGO each sold ~72,000 shares. Trive disposed of over 9.8 million shares, representing more than $213 million in value — all at a fixed $22 per share.
On the surface, these sales raise eyebrows. But a few key points matter:
-
All were private dispositions, not open-market sales.
-
Trive still owns over 74 million shares post-sale.
-
Management retains substantial holdings even after the sales (e.g., Koblinski owns 2.86M shares).
What this likely signals is a planned liquidity event — possibly tied to internal vesting or fund structuring. It’s worth noting that while insider buying often reflects confidence, insider selling is not always a bearish tell — especially when ownership stakes remain high and operational momentum is intact.
Karman Holdings Stock Is Higher Before Earnings
Karman Holdings is trading in the green heading into earnings tonight.
Karman’s defense business has long been its base, but growth is now coming from space-focused systems — including propulsion components, launch vehicle structures, and satellite payload assemblies.
The defense segment offers high volume and multi-year awards (e.g., interceptors, booster canisters), but lower margins. Meanwhile, the space segment, though smaller, is showing higher ASPs and potentially better profitability over time.
Tonight, look for clarity on:
-
Revenue split between defense, space, and adjacent segments
-
Margin trends by segment (particularly propulsion systems)
-
Award cadence from space primes (Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, ULA)
If space awards are accelerating, Karman could transition from a defense-dependent contractor to a dual-segment growth story.
Building Ahead of Launch Cadence for Blue Origin and ULA
During Karman’s Q4 call, CEO Anthony Koblinski acknowledged that the company is building inventory ahead of launch schedules for primes like Blue Origin and ULA—even as public timelines remain fluid.
“We’ve been somewhat conservative based on their forecasts… but we’re building to their build and demand schedules.”
This “build-to-forecast” strategy comes with risk—cash burn and margin variability—but also sets Karman up to capture volume quickly when launch cadence normalizes. Tonight’s earnings should clarify whether this early spend is already showing up in revenue, and if additional awards support the scale-up bet.
What I hope to hear tonight
Karman enters Q1 with growing revenue and backlog—but margin and award conversion will decide how the Street reacts. Here’s what needs to go right:
-
Backlog conversion must be visible. The company needs to show that funded awards are translating into shipped product and booked revenue.
-
Gross margin should improve QoQ. Single-digit margins won’t cut it long-term — even a modest uptick signals operational control.
-
Award cadence should stay strong. The market wants to hear about new wins in propulsion and payload integration, not just legacy defense builds.
-
Free cash flow usage must be contained. With major growth ahead, cash discipline is essential to support scale.
Consensus Snapshot Ahead of Earnings
Karman reports after-hours tonight, with analysts looking for continued backlog execution and initial scale-up leverage.
Here’s the Q1 consensus breakdown:
|Metric
|Consensus
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$95.4 million
|+22.7%
|EPS
|$0.02
|Flat
|Adjusted EBITDA
|~$11–12 million
|Modest gain
|Backlog
|>$1.2 billion
|+25% YoY
While the topline growth is solid, most eyes will be on whether gross margin expands from 4Q’s 9–10% zone. Karman’s execution risk comes from manufacturing throughput, contract phasing, and integration of newer space programs. Analysts also want details on award cadence for the rest of 2025, as defense primes continue to lean on suppliers like Karman for critical hardware and propulsion.
Karman (NYSE: KRMN) reports earnings tonight with the market looking for signs that its growing backlog is translating into scalable, profitable execution. Analysts expect Q1 revenue of $95.4 million and EPS of $0.02, with commentary on new awards, margin stability, and segment-level performance likely to dominate the call.
Karman’s backlog now spans missile systems, hypersonic vehicles, and space payload contracts, but the story tonight is about conversion. Can the company turn funding into timely delivery and maintain gross margins amid a tight aerospace labor market?
The Street also wants clarity on how much of Karman’s space exposure is fixed-price vs. cost-plus, and what the cadence looks like for additional large award announcements this year. Any updates on manufacturing scale-ups or defense vertical integration would strengthen the case for margin expansion.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.