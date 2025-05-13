Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Street expects $3.49B revenue, $0.12 EPS — profitability now priced into valuation.

Brazil growth remains strong, but Mexico and Colombia monetization are key to upside surprise.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) reports earnings after the close today, with the fintech giant expected to post another strong quarter of growth across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. Analysts are looking for Q1 revenue of $3.49 billion and EPS of $0.12, with attention focused on both monetization gains and credit performance.

Key growth questions center on Nu’s ability to scale its credit card and personal loan products without triggering rising default risk. Net interest margins will also be under the microscope, especially as Brazil’s rate environment shifts. The company’s prior guidance emphasized maintaining profitability while accelerating product adoption — particularly in underpenetrated markets like Colombia and Mexico.

With the stock up sharply in recent months, tonight’s call needs to reinforce the durability of Nu’s customer economics, especially in light of recent growth in financial services app competition in Latin America. Commentary around cost of risk, operating leverage, and user growth by region will be key to shaping the post-earnings narrative.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!