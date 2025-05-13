Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow

Key Points
-
Street expects $3.49B revenue, $0.12 EPS — profitability now priced into valuation.
-
Brazil growth remains strong, but Mexico and Colombia monetization are key to upside surprise.
-
Live Updates
Nu Holdings stock price up 1% heading into earnings
Share of Nu Holdings have been trending higher on earnings day, with the stock now up 1.03%.
Brazil remains Nu’s engine — representing roughly 75–80% of revenue and customers — but Mexico and Colombia are now the key battlegrounds for upside. On the last call, management flagged that Mexico reached 5.5 million customers, and that Colombia’s card rollout had doubled its user base in just three months.
The challenge: unit economics in Brazil are maturing, while Mexico and Colombia still carry high onboarding costs and lower per-user monetization. Q1 needs to show that engagement — not just user counts — is rising in the newer markets.
In particular, look for:
-
Revenue per active user trend by country
-
Lending penetration rates in Mexico vs. Brazil
-
New cross-sell features (insurance, investment, NuCripto) gaining traction
If NU shows growth in transaction volume and ARPU in Mexico/Colombia, it will strengthen the case for international scale and durable margins.
Public Payroll Loans Could Unlock 2025 Upside
Nu Holdings has quietly entered Brazil’s public payroll loan market—one of the most lucrative, low-risk lending verticals in the region. On its last call, management confirmed it had launched the first two collateral types (INSS and SIAPE), with nine more agreements coming through 2025, including with the Armed Forces and multiple state/municipal governments.
“We expect to see kind of the ramp-up of public payroll loans there… as we have seen with the success that we have had with FGTS.”
These are secured, payroll-deducted loans that reduce default risk dramatically. For investors, this offers a path to expand lending margins without increasing credit risk. Analysts should be listening for adoption rates, early origination trends, and potential contribution to FY25 revenue mix.
What needs to go right
Nu has been executing well across multiple geographies, but with the stock near highs and profitability now baseline, the Street will need more than just inline numbers. Here’s what needs to go right on the call:
-
Monetization in Mexico and Colombia must show acceleration. Growth is priced in, but per-user revenue remains underdeveloped in these regions.
-
Credit quality must stay stable. With loan volume growing, even modest deterioration in NPLs or cost of risk could reset investor confidence.
-
Net interest margin must remain firm. The spread between funding and lending is central to Nu’s profit model — compression here would be a red flag.
-
Customer growth >5M QoQ. This shows the engine still has reach and validates Nu’s acquisition funnel in new markets.
What Wall Street Expects
Nu reports after the bell with the Street looking for another strong top-line quarter and stable profitability.
Here’s what consensus shows for Q1 2025, according to Capital IQ:
|Metric
|Consensus
|YoY Growth
|Revenue
|$3.49 billion
|+48.5%
|EPS
|$0.12
|+33.3%
|Gross Profit Margin
|~42.5% (est.)
|Flat to up
|Active Customers
|96–98 million (est.)
|+25% est.
This marks the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, with analysts focused on monetization per user in Mexico and Colombia. Key risks include any spike in cost of risk or compression in net interest margin, especially in Brazil where rates are in flux. Management commentary on regional product rollout and international loan performance will be central to post-earnings sentiment.
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) reports earnings after the close today, with the fintech giant expected to post another strong quarter of growth across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. Analysts are looking for Q1 revenue of $3.49 billion and EPS of $0.12, with attention focused on both monetization gains and credit performance.
Key growth questions center on Nu’s ability to scale its credit card and personal loan products without triggering rising default risk. Net interest margins will also be under the microscope, especially as Brazil’s rate environment shifts. The company’s prior guidance emphasized maintaining profitability while accelerating product adoption — particularly in underpenetrated markets like Colombia and Mexico.
With the stock up sharply in recent months, tonight’s call needs to reinforce the durability of Nu’s customer economics, especially in light of recent growth in financial services app competition in Latin America. Commentary around cost of risk, operating leverage, and user growth by region will be key to shaping the post-earnings narrative.
