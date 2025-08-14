Live: Nu Holdings (NU) Reports Earnings Today - Will Shares Skyrocket? 24/7 Wall Street

Welcome to Our Nu Holdings Q2 Live Blog!

Here are the main numbers Wall Street expects from the company. Anything above this will be considered a 'beat' for the last quarter:

Q3 FY2025 Consensus Estimates

Revenue: $3.67 billion

EPS (Normalized): $0.14

Growth momentum continues with 4.3M new customers added last quarter, now reaching 119M across LatAm.

Margins in Brazil remain strong despite SELIC pressure; Mexico and Colombia investments drive near-term cost friction.

Analysts expect record revenue and a 17% sequential jump in earnings — guidance will shape multiple re-rating.

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) reports Q2 earnings after the close. Shares have been relatively flat year to date, with investors focused on the monetization curve of its 119M customer base.

Estimates Snapshot

Q2 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:

Revenue: $3.67 billion

EPS (Normalized): $0.14

EPS (GAAP): $.13

Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:

Revenue: $14.79 billion

EPS: $0.59

These figures imply 28.8% YoY revenue growth and 28% EPS growth compared to FY2024’s revenue of $11.52B and EPS of $0.46.

Key Areas to Watch

Credit Growth and Portfolio Composition

Total originations hit record levels last quarter, with 64% YoY growth in loan volume. Management emphasized traction in unsecured and public payroll loans — with secured loan balances up 300% YoY. Mexico Banking License and Deposit Scale-Up

Mexico revenue nearly doubled YoY to $245M, and Nu was granted a full banking license last quarter. Investors will look for commentary on new product rollouts and the pace of deposit base expansion. Operating Leverage and Cost Per Customer

NU continues to maintain below $1 cost per customer while ARPAC grows across cohorts. Operating leverage in Brazil remains a core part of the long-term bull case. NIM and Risk-Adjusted Margins

While consolidated NIM fell to 17.5%, Brazil margins held steady. Credit loss allowances pressured Q1 risk-adjusted NIMs (down 130 bps), but this was largely attributed to seasonality and deposit investment in new markets. FGTS and Private Payroll Lending Expansion

Co-founder Lago highlighted Nu’s leading share in Brazil’s FGTS market (20–30% of total originations) and its aggressive push into private payroll loans — a new vertical that could materially expand secured lending volumes going forward.

