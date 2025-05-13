Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Futures Point to Higher Open on May 13, 2025 Peteratkins / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Tesla is benefiting from news the U.S. and China negotiated a deal that could significantly reduce tariffs, at least for the next 90 days.

With more potential trade deals ahead, fear is subsiding, which is sending most stocks, such as Tesla even higher.

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price is set to open higher when markets open today. At the moment, Tesla futures are pointing to an open that’s up about 1%, or $2.90 a share.

Fueling upside is the announcement of a trade deal between the United States and China. After all, China’s tariffs of 125% on American-made vehicles, including Tesla’s Model X and Model S, forced the company to suspend newer orders in China. Plus, the potential risk of recession also weighed on the electric vehicle stock.

A U.S. Trade Deal with China Has Eliminated Fear

Over the weekend, the U.S. and China negotiated a deal that will reduce tariffs. At least for the next 90 days. Tariffs on Chinese imports will drop from about 125% to 30%. Meanwhile, China will still tariff U.S. goods at a rate of 10%.

While those rates are still high, and may still impact Tesla’s bottom line, it is a de-escalation of the crisis and brings back some clarity to the markets. We also have to consider that with more potential trade deals ahead, fear is subsiding, which is sending most stocks higher.

Tesla Has a $5 Trillion Opportunity, Says Morgan Stanley

According to Morgan Stanley, Tesla may be sitting on a $5 trillion opportunity by 2050, with humanoid robots. Reportedly, Tesla is developing its Optimus humanoid robot, which, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk could become the company’s most valuable product line.

TD Cowen also upgraded the TSLA stock to a buy rating with a price target of $388.

“While we are valuation-/sentiment-minded when recommending stocks, we agree with the underlying notion that Tesla cannot be compared to other automaker stocks, not because it isn’t an ‘auto company’, but because it’s arguably best positioned to capture sizable opportunities that exist across auto/mobility and adjacent markets,” as quoted by CNBC.

