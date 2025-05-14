Amazon Stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for May 14 24/7 Wall Street

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) were flat through a.m. trading on Wednesday, as the market’s U.S.-China tariff pause-induced fervor settled down. Nonetheless, shares are up 9.89% over the past five sessions and up 15.56% over the past month, lowering the e-commerce giant’s year-to-date loss to just 4.47%. According to analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush, “This [tariff pause] is very bullish news for the tech trade as the supply chain concerns will now be significantly reduced.” However, concerns remain for buy-and-hold investors as uncertainty remains given the 90-day timeframe of the detente.

From its one-year low on Aug. 5, 2024, to its all-time high on Feb. 4, 2025, the stock gained 50.33%. But since hitting that high, the stock has fallen 13.10%. As a result, during the first week of April, Jefferies lowering its price target on Amazon to $250 from $275. However, the firm maintained its “Buy” rating, which aligns with Wall Street analysts’ “Strong Buy” rating based on a forward P/E ratio of 28.17.

While certain business segments like smart home devices are lagging, others — namely AWS — are likely to contribute to the company being able to surpass $100 billion in operating income with the next two years. Emerging business segments add to that optimism. Amazon’s recently announced plan to launch a proprietary AI model with advanced reasoning capabilities is set to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Scheduled for a June launch date, the model — named Nova — is intended to provide a price-efficient option over its competitors, including ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking.

Outside of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon has been a Wall Street darling since the company’s initial public offering in May 1997 at a split-adjusted price of $0.07. Amazon is up more than 9,415% since January 2005. However, the only thing that matters from this point on is what the stock will do for the next one, five and 10 years in the future. 24/7 Wall Street crunched the numbers to give you our best guess about Amazon’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball, and even the Wall Street is wrong just as often as it is right when it comes to predicting future stock prices. So we will walk through our assumptions and provide you with the story around the numbers (other sites just pick a share price without explaining why).

Key Points in this Article:

Future stock performance hinges on Amazon’s growth in e-commerce, AWS and advertising amidst increasing competition.

Amazon posted net income of $59.2 billion in 2024, a 94.60% increase over 2023’s net income of $30.42 billion. Projections for net income over the next five years call for 4.5x.

Amazon’s Recent Stock Success

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2017.

Year Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2014 $19.94 $89.0 ($.241) 2015 $15.63 $107.0 $.596 2016 $32.81 $136.0 $2.371 2017 $37.90 $177.9 $3.03 2018 $58.60 $232.9 $10.07 2019 $73.26 $280.5 $11.59 2020 $93.75 $386.1 $21.33 2021 $163.50 $469.8 $33.36 2022 $167.55 $514.0 ($2.72) 2023 $85.46 $574.78 $30.42 2024 $219.39 $637.96 $59.2

*Revenue and net income in billions

From 2014 to 2024, Amazon’s revenue grew by 616.80%. The ride up wasn’t always smooth, however. For example, in 2020, sales jumped 38%, and net income nearly doubled. 2021 saw a continued boom as people moved to e-commerce shopping during Covid. However, all those sales being “pulled forward” led to challenges in 2022, and the company swung to a surprise loss. As Amazon embarks into the back half of the decade, a few different key areas will determine its performance.

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Drivers of Amazon’s Stock Performance

1. E-commerce Success: While COVID-19 brought record sales to Amazon, it also led to many competitors investing heavily to compete with Amazon online. While e-commerce is still just 15% of retail sales, putting up huge growth rates in online sales won’t be as easy in the coming years as it was a decade ago.

2. Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services first-quarter 2024 revenue was $25.04 billion and the unit should break $100 billion in total sales this year. In Q1 2025, the company reported AWS growth of 17% year-over-year based on revenue of $13.9 billion. That growth may not be as fast as competing cloud services like Microsoft Corp.‘s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud, so Amazon is at risk of falling behind its cloud competitors before 2030 if it cannot stop market share losses.

3. Advertising: Amazon exited 2024 with $17.3 billion in advertising business during the fourth quarter alone. Advertising could be another high-margin business line. Amazon currently gets most of its profits from its AWS cloud business, which has led the company past $100 billion in annual profits. In Q1 2025, the company reported Amazon Ads revenue of $13.9 billion, which was a 19% year-over-year gain from the same quarter in 2024.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

According to Wall Street analysts, the current consensus median one-year price target for Amazon is $240.37, representing upside potential of 14.31% from today’s price. The stock receives a “Strong Buy” rating, with all but one of the 48 analysts covering Amazon assigning it a “Buy” rating and the sole holdout assigning it a “Hold” rating.

However, 24/7 Wall St.‘s forecast is more conservative, projecting Amazon’s stock price to be $226.50. Still, that is a good for upside potential of 7.71% from today’s price. We see AWS continuing its current strong growth rate and also predict Amazon’s advertising business to continue outperforming analysts’ expectations.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Forecast 2025–2030

AWS: Assuming AWS stems its market share loss and investments in AI to counterbalance the threat from Microsoft and Google.

Assuming AWS stems its market share loss and investments in AI to counterbalance the threat from Microsoft and Google. E-commerce: Amazon continues to pour investments into e-commerce, forgoing added profits to maintain market share. Our case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering strong operating profits.

Amazon continues to pour investments into e-commerce, forgoing added profits to maintain market share. Our case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering strong operating profits. Advertising: Amazon’s advertising continued to grow to the now $47 billion business unit, and we see a high teens growth rate compounded annually.

Add all these numbers up and take out some amount for “new bets” the company will surely be investing in (and a potential dividend boost) and we see revenue in 2030 at $1.15 trillion and $131 billion in net income. Today, the company trades for about 50X earnings, which we’ll take down to 35 times as the company matures (but continues showing growth). In our analysis, Amazon is worth $2.6 trillion in 2030. Here are our revenue, net income, and company size estimates through 2030:

Year Revenue Net Income Total Enterprise Value 2024 $638 $48.56 $1.93 2025 $710 $62.13 $2.12 2026 $788 $79.68 $2.19 2027 $867 $96.53 $2.29 2028 $957 $114.17 $2.39 2029 $1,049 $136.69 $2.5 2030 $1,149 $131.39 $2.6

*Revenue and net income reported in billions and TEV in trillions

Amazon’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

From today’s share price, we see upside potential of 7.71% for shares of Amazon in 2025. By the end of 2026, we forecast that potential gain to grow to 36.49%. At the end of the decade, we predict upside potential of 104.73%.

Amazon Stock’s Price Target for 2030

We estimate Amazon’s stock price to be $430.50 per share with 10% year-over-year revenue growth but compressed margins from more competition in its AWS unit.

Year Price Target %Change From Current Price 2025 $226.50 7.71% 2026 $287.00 36.49% 2027 $371.00 76.43% 2028 $308.00 46.47% 2029 $361.90 72.11% 2030 $430.50 104.73%