Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) Live Earnings Coverage

Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR) reports Q1 2025 earnings tonight after surging more than 30% last quarter on a surprise beat and confirmation that Volvo EX90 deliveries with Luminar lidar would begin this year. Now, the Street expects an EPS loss of –$1.63 — narrowed from previous quarters — and revenue of ~$22 million.

The stakes are high. Luminar is under pressure after a sharp stock decline earlier this year, and the company needs to show it can scale revenues while managing cost structure. Investors want to see more visibility into production ramp partnerships — particularly with Volvo, Mercedes, and other OEMs where sensor integration has been slow.

Also in focus will be gross margins and any commentary on contract revenue recognition, especially as lidar companies shift from R&D to recurring automotive income. Cash runway is another watch item — with heavy capex needed to support SoP (start of production) contracts.

In recent quarters, Luminar has posted positive surprises, and any guidance raise — or commentary on unit shipment growth — could renew momentum. With the stock still off more than 70% from 2023 highs, delivery traction and cost control are key.

