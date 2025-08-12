Live: Will Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Move After Tonight's Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Q2 consensus sees revenue of $17.27M and EPS of –$1.18, reflecting narrower losses but only ~5% top-line growth.

CEO transition looms large after founder Austin Russell resigned abruptly last quarter.

Stock has whipsawed post-earnings despite beats.

Luminar Technologies (Nasdaq: LAZR) will report Q2 results after the market close, with revenue growth expected to remain muted amid a sharp narrowing of EPS losses. The report comes just one quarter after founder Austin Russell resigned as CEO following a board investigation — putting added focus on execution under new leadership and progress on the Halo platform transition.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Luminar’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What’s Expected

Wall Street consensus for Q2 FY2025:

– Revenue: $17.27 million

– EPS (Normalized): –$1.18

Full-year FY 2025 forecasts:

– FY 2025 Revenue: $86.29 million

– FY 2025 EPS: –$4.41

This outlook implies 14.5% YoY revenue growth and 52% improvement in full-year losses (vs. –$9.24 in FY24), but margins remain deeply negative across all segments.

Key Areas to Watch

CEO Transition and Execution Risk

Founder Austin Russell resigned following a Board investigation. Paul Ricci (former Nuance CEO) steps in to lead through a strategic pivot. Execution during this transition — especially on Halo and debt reduction — will be closely watched.

Halo Platform Consolidation

Management confirmed all OEMs are now on the Halo platform, replacing the fragmented Iris architecture. Investors will look for updates on customer adoption, series production conversion, and launch timing (targeted end-2026 to early-2027).

Gross Margin Path and Tariff Mitigation

Q1 gross loss was $6.4M, with ~$1M in tariffs. Management claims tariff impact will be materially eliminated going forward, but sustainable gross profit depends on volume recovery or success in adjacent markets with higher ASPs.

Cash Burn and Liquidity Runway

Free cash flow burn improved to –$44M in Q1 from –$62M in Q4, helped by restructuring. Company maintains ~$400M total liquidity and reiterated it can operate through 2026 without needing more than $100M incremental capital.

Customer Pipeline and Timing Risk

No new contracts were announced, but management signaled that prototype Halo units are being delivered and expected to convert to production wins. One OEM has already pulled forward a launch schedule — now targeting late 2026.

