Live Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Earnings Coverage

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) shares have rallied +38.1% over the past month but are still down –41.4% year-to-date. For Q1, Wall Street expects a steep loss of –$2.23 on just $400,000 in revenue.

While the company has beaten EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, stock reactions have been muted or negative: –0.3%, –11.8%, and –1.5% in the last three prints. High short interest (27.45% of float) underscores prevailing bearish sentiment.

SPCE’s near-term outlook hinges on cost control and credible flight timelines — which in turn depend on FAA clearance, Delta-class vehicle readiness, and converting waitlist deposits into flown missions.

