Live: JOBY Earnings Tonight- Can It Stay Hot?

Key Points FAA flight testing now 62% complete; full certification remains targeted for 2025.

Commercial service in Dubai expected to launch in early 2026.

Manufacturing and government partnership updates will be closely watched.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) will report Q2 results after the close. With just $59,600 in projected revenue and a $0.20 per-share loss expected, the financials remain secondary to operational progress. Investors are focused on FAA certification milestones, commercial launch prep in Dubai, and updates on strategic partnerships with the U.S. military and U.K. government.

JOBY has been one of the top stocks in the first half of 2025, up 142% year-to-date, but investors should be worried the stock has been overheated heading into Q2 earnings release.

What to Expect

Revenue: $59.6 thousand

EPS (Normalized): –$0.20

FY 2025 Revenue: $1.46 million

FY 2025 EPS: –$0.63

Consensus implies a 900% YoY increase in full-year revenue off a small base.

Key Areas to Watch

FAA Type Certification and TIA testing

Joby reiterated that it is “now 62% of the way through the FAA certification process” with its third aircraft now in flight testing. TIA (Test Inspection Authorization) remains on track over the next 12 months.

Dubai air taxi launch and regulatory progress

CEO JoeBen Bevirt confirmed that Joby will ship the first production aircraft to Dubai in Q3 ahead of an “early 2026” launch. The team has worked closely with Dubai’s GCAA to align certification timelines.

Manufacturing capacity and U.S. expansion

Joby is scaling production at its Marina, California facility and ramping up hiring at its Dayton, Ohio manufacturing site. Aircraft #4 and #5 are expected to begin production this quarter.

U.S. DoD and U.K. military programs

Joby completed its first multi-aircraft delivery to the U.S. Air Force in Q1 and expanded its Joint Test Plan with the DoD. The company was also selected as a preferred supplier for the U.K. Ministry of Defence’s Future Flight program.

Sales strategy and Virgin Atlantic partnership

CFO Matt Field said the company is “exploring multiple revenue pathways,” including direct-to-consumer, partnerships, and government contracts. The Virgin Atlantic partnership remains in development for future U.K. deployment.

