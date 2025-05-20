Palo Alto Networks (PANW): Q3 FY25 Earnings LIVE 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Q3 EPS expected to drop 40% YoY; revenue set for rare decline.

Shares up 21% in the past month heading into earnings despite February’s sharp guidance cut.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) enters earnings up +21% over the past month and +7.5% year-to-date, reflecting renewed optimism following a surprise guidance reset last quarter. Analysts expect EPS of $1.32 GAAP / $2.86 non-GAAP on $2.49 billion in revenue, which would mark a 12% YoY decline in revenue and a near-40% drop in EPS compared to last year’s $4.75 blowout Q3.

The company has beaten EPS in 3 of the past 4 quarters but missed sharply last quarter, sending shares down –15%. FY25 EPS consensus is $13.72 (non-GAAP), slightly below FY24, and investors are focused on a second-half reacceleration. A soft quarter could reinforce bear concerns that AI-led cybersecurity tailwinds are overstated.

Cybersecurity in the Crosshairs of AI and Budget Cycles

The cybersecurity sector continues to straddle two opposing forces: sustained long-term demand from cloud, AI, and zero-trust adoption, and near-term budget rationalization across enterprise and government customers. Peer results have been mixed — CrowdStrike beat and raised, Fortinet issued cautious commentary, and Zscaler warned of elongating deal cycles.

Palo Alto’s exposure to federal and large enterprise deals means it’s particularly sensitive to macro-driven delays. The broader security market remains in transition from platform consolidation (XDR, SASE) to AI-enhanced threat detection, and investors want clarity on whether those shifts are monetizing today or still aspirational.

