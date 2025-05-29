Zscaler (ZS) Earnings: Complete Live Coverage Today

Key Points
Federal bookings and large enterprise deal size under the microscope.
Net revenue retention and margin stability drive bullish setup.
Up 18% in May; valuation premium demands flawless execution.
Live Updates
Zscaler down heading into earnings
With earnings being released when the market closes, ZS is down 1.10% on the day. Consensus EPS estimate is $0.66.
Keys to watch when earnings come in
Federal Pipeline Conversion
Zscaler’s recent earnings highlighted strong momentum in U.S. federal contracts. Execution and expansion here are central to sustaining top-line growth at current rates.
Operating Leverage vs. Growth Investment
-
The company has been able to deliver margin expansion while growing rapidly. Any shift in R&D or GTM spend ratios could affect that dynamic and signal changes in efficiency.
Large Deal Quality and Duration
With increasing average contract values, investors will want clarity on how much of the growth is sticky, multi-year revenue versus short-term uplift from one-off deals.
Can ZS show enough growth to extent its valuation?
Zscaler stock is up 25% year-to-date and +18% in May alone, reflecting bullish sentiment on zero-trust architecture and large federal wins. At its current price near $205, the stock is approaching its previous highs and appears technically extended heading into earnings.
Valuation is elevated: the stock trades at ~13x forward sales and a P/E above 80x, placing ZS in the high-growth, high-expectation category. Bulls argue that revenue retention, operating leverage, and federal wins justify the premium — but any shortfall or margin compression could lead to swift downside given how much is already priced in.
High Expectations But Federal and Macro Worries Remain
Zscaler’s recent commentary focused on success with federal accounts and growing contract sizes in large enterprise segments. However, the company also flagged FX headwinds and some softness in EMEA as watchpoints. Guidance was bullish, but implied that execution across regions and verticals would need to remain near flawless to support growth at scale.
One forward risk: if federal contracts see any delay or slippage — either from procurement bottlenecks or broader political budget debates — it could show up in deferred revenue or NRR. Given that much of the bullish thesis is priced in, anything less than clean performance on this front could compress the multiple quickly.
High Bar Set After Strong Streak of Beats
Zscaler has beaten EPS estimates for 10 consecutive quarters, and with investor sentiment running hot, the expectation bar is high.
Current Quarter (FQ3 2025)
-
EPS Estimate: $0.66
Revenue Estimate: $565M
YoY EPS Growth: +26%
YoY Revenue Growth: +28%
Previous Quarter (FQ2 2025)
EPS Actual: $0.60
-
EPS Surprise: +$0.06
Revenue: $525M
Full-Year Outlook (FY2025)
EPS Estimate: $2.68
Revenue Estimate: $2.20B
Zscaler enters tonight’s earnings report with strong near-term momentum and high expectations. Shares are up 18% in May and more than 25% year-to-date, buoyed by investor enthusiasm around zero-trust architecture adoption and federal contract momentum.
For fiscal Q3 2025, analysts expect Zscaler to post EPS of $0.66 on revenue of $565 million — reflecting year-over-year growth of 26% and 28%, respectively. Last quarter, Zscaler beat consensus estimates with $0.60 in EPS and $525 million in revenue, and reiterated its commitment to balanced growth and margin expansion.
The company continues to benefit from robust net revenue retention (NRR), strong renewal rates, and rising demand for secure cloud transformation. But with ZS trading at ~13x forward sales and 80x forward earnings, the market is baking in flawless execution.
Zscaler’s federal segment and large enterprise wins were key contributors last quarter. On the earnings call, management cited increased deal sizes and contract duration as signs of strategic momentum. Investors will want to see if that continues or if macro pressures are starting to creep into the pipeline.
With valuation stretched, any sign of deceleration or margin compression could weigh on the stock. Conversely, another clean beat-and-raise could justify further re-rating, particularly if the company shows operating leverage in parallel with high growth.
