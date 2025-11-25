Live: Zscaler Q1 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reports fiscal Q2 2026 results today after the bell. After an eight-quarter streak of beating estimates by an average of 24%, the company faces elevated expectations and a stock that has pulled back 17% from its November peak of $336.

A Pattern of Outperformance Meets Recent Weakness

Zscaler has not missed an earnings estimate since early 2023. Last quarter, the company delivered $0.89 per share against a consensus of $0.80, marking its eighth consecutive beat. Revenue grew 21% year over year to $719 million, and management’s tone on the call suggested confidence in demand durability across both enterprise and federal verticals.

Since that report, shares have given back most of their post-earnings gains. The stock hit $336 on November 3, then dropped sharply through mid-month. By November 20, ZS fell from $295 to $278 in a single session on elevated volume. It now trades at $280, sitting 8% below its 50-day moving average but still 6% above the 200-day line.

The selloff does not appear tied to company-specific news. Insiders executed coordinated sales in September and October, with Chief Legal Officer Robert Schlossman disposing of over 10,000 shares at prices ranging from $303 to $325. On September 16, five executives including CEO Jay Chaudhry sold a combined 34,132 shares at an identical price of $280.70, suggesting pre-planned trading activity rather than opportunistic exits.

Consensus Estimates

Metric Q2 FY2026 YoY Growth Full Year FY2026 YoY Growth EPS (Normalized) $0.86 N/M $3.47 N/M Revenue $745M (est.) ~21% $2.94B (est.) ~20%

Last year’s Q2 saw a loss of $0.08 per share, making year-over-year comparisons less meaningful. The focus will be on sequential momentum and whether the company can sustain 20%+ revenue growth at scale.

Margin Expansion and Federal Momentum Are the Real Tests

I’ll be watching gross margin trajectory more closely than the top-line print. Zscaler reported 76% gross margin last quarter, in line with recent quarters, but operating margin remains negative at 4.5%. The company generated $176 million in free cash flow during Q1, a strong signal that the path to GAAP profitability is shortening. Any commentary suggesting operating leverage is accelerating will matter more than a modest revenue beat.

Federal business has been a bright spot. Management highlighted several large federal wins in the last call, and this vertical tends to drive higher deal sizes with longer contract durations. Key updates to watch include federal pipeline conversion and whether government budget cycles are creating any near-term headwinds.

Guidance will be scrutinized. Analysts expect full-year revenue of $2.94 billion, implying roughly 20% growth. If management raises that outlook or signals stronger-than-expected billings growth, the recent pullback could reverse quickly. Conversely, any caution around elongated sales cycles or macro sensitivity would validate the recent selling pressure.

A Valuation That Demands Execution

At 75 times forward earnings and 17 times sales, Zscaler trades at a premium that leaves little room for disappointment. The company has earned that multiple through consistent execution, but the recent selloff suggests some investors are taking profits after a 55% year-to-date gain.

If Zscaler delivers another beat and reaffirms its margin expansion story, I think sentiment shifts fast. The stock is now 8% below its 50-day average, creating technical support for a bounce. But if guidance comes in cautious or operating margins stall, the valuation will be harder to defend. This is the quarter where management needs to show that scale is translating into profitability, not just growth.