S&P 500
6,749.40
+0.54%
Dow Jones
47,053.80
+1.24%
Nasdaq 100
24,914.20
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,461.38
+1.79%
FTSE 100
9,619.60
+0.79%
Nikkei 225
48,925.00
-1.27%
Live: Zscaler Q1 Earnings Coverage

Quick Read

  • Zscaler (ZS) has beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters by an average of 24%.
  • Zscaler reported 76% gross margin last quarter but operating margin remains negative at 4.5%.
  • The company trades at 75 times forward earnings and 17 times sales after a 55% gain year-to-date.
Live Updates

Shares of Zscaler Jump in Lead-up to Earnings

Four other major technology companies report quarterly results after the bell today, offering investors a cross-section of the sector from high-growth cloud security to mature PC hardware. The lineup includes companies with wildly different valuations and growth trajectories, each facing distinct tests as they close out their fiscal quarters.

Workday Faces Valuation Reckoning

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) reports fiscal Q3 2026 results with the market’s highest expectations among today’s reporters. The enterprise software company trades at 105.91 times trailing earnings, an extreme valuation that reflects both current profitability and anticipated growth acceleration.

The Pleasanton, California-based provider of cloud-based finance and human resources applications has matched Zscaler’s consistency, beating estimates in eight straight quarters with an average surprise of 7.7%. Most recently, the company posted $2.21 per share against $2.12 estimates in August, continuing a pattern of reliable but modest beats.

What makes Workday’s valuation digestible is the expected earnings compression: analysts forecast a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 21.05, representing an 80% decline from current levels. This projection stems from quarterly earnings growth of 71.4% year-over-year, suggesting the company is in the middle of significant profit expansion. Revenue reached $8.96 billion over the trailing twelve months, up 12.6% year-over-year, with operating margins improving to 10.6%.

The company’s institutional ownership of 96.7% indicates professional investors have embraced the growth story despite the elevated multiple. With 75% of 40 covering analysts rating the stock Buy or Strong Buy, consensus targets $281.44.

HP Inc. Offers Value Alternative

HP Inc. (NASDAQ: HPQ) represents the opposite end of the valuation spectrum, trading at just 8.87 times trailing earnings with a 4.77% dividend yield. The Palo Alto-based PC and printer manufacturer generates $54.71 billion in annual revenue, the largest among today’s reporters, but grows at a modest 3.1% year-over-year pace.

HP’s fiscal Q4 2025 results will test whether the company can maintain recent earnings momentum. Despite sluggish revenue growth, quarterly earnings jumped 23.1% year-over-year, demonstrating margin improvement in a mature business. The company trades at just 0.419 times sales, a remarkably low multiple that reflects either deep value or structural concerns about the PC hardware market.

Analyst sentiment skews cautious, with 82% of 17 covering analysts rating the stock Hold. The forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 suggests limited growth expectations, though the $1.14 annual dividend provides income while investors wait. The company’s profit margin of 4.82% leaves room for operational improvement but also highlights the low-margin nature of hardware manufacturing.

Autodesk and NetApp Round Out Reports

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) brings design software exposure to today’s slate. The company’s fiscal Q3 2026 results will showcase its transition to subscription-based revenue, which has driven revenue growth of 17.1% year-over-year to $6.61 billion. Trading at 60.26 times trailing earnings with a gross margin of 92.3%, Autodesk combines software economics with exposure to architecture, engineering, and construction markets.

The San Rafael, California-based company posted $1.76 billion in revenue last quarter with operating margins of 25.2%, demonstrating the profitability of its subscription model. With 77% of covering analysts rating the stock Buy or Strong Buy, consensus points to a target price of $358.86 against a market capitalization of $62.01 billion.

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) closes the lineup with data storage solutions. The Sunnyvale, California-based company reports fiscal Q2 2026 results after generating $1.56 billion in revenue last quarter with a 19.8% operating margin. Trading at 19.29 times trailing earnings with a 1.94% dividend yield, NetApp occupies middle ground between HP’s value profile and the growth stocks’ premium valuations.

Revenue growth of 1.2% year-over-year reflects challenges in traditional storage markets, though the company’s $5.65 in trailing earnings per share demonstrates sustained profitability. Analyst sentiment leans neutral, with two-thirds of covering analysts rating the stock Hold. The forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 suggests modest growth expectations.

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reports fiscal Q2 2026 results today after the bell. After an eight-quarter streak of beating estimates by an average of 24%, the company faces elevated expectations and a stock that has pulled back 17% from its November peak of $336.

A Pattern of Outperformance Meets Recent Weakness

Zscaler has not missed an earnings estimate since early 2023. Last quarter, the company delivered $0.89 per share against a consensus of $0.80, marking its eighth consecutive beat. Revenue grew 21% year over year to $719 million, and management’s tone on the call suggested confidence in demand durability across both enterprise and federal verticals.

Since that report, shares have given back most of their post-earnings gains. The stock hit $336 on November 3, then dropped sharply through mid-month. By November 20, ZS fell from $295 to $278 in a single session on elevated volume. It now trades at $280, sitting 8% below its 50-day moving average but still 6% above the 200-day line.

The selloff does not appear tied to company-specific news. Insiders executed coordinated sales in September and October, with Chief Legal Officer Robert Schlossman disposing of over 10,000 shares at prices ranging from $303 to $325. On September 16, five executives including CEO Jay Chaudhry sold a combined 34,132 shares at an identical price of $280.70, suggesting pre-planned trading activity rather than opportunistic exits.

Consensus Estimates

Metric Q2 FY2026 YoY Growth Full Year FY2026 YoY Growth
EPS (Normalized) $0.86 N/M $3.47 N/M
Revenue $745M (est.) ~21% $2.94B (est.) ~20%

Last year’s Q2 saw a loss of $0.08 per share, making year-over-year comparisons less meaningful. The focus will be on sequential momentum and whether the company can sustain 20%+ revenue growth at scale.

Margin Expansion and Federal Momentum Are the Real Tests

I’ll be watching gross margin trajectory more closely than the top-line print. Zscaler reported 76% gross margin last quarter, in line with recent quarters, but operating margin remains negative at 4.5%. The company generated $176 million in free cash flow during Q1, a strong signal that the path to GAAP profitability is shortening. Any commentary suggesting operating leverage is accelerating will matter more than a modest revenue beat.

Federal business has been a bright spot. Management highlighted several large federal wins in the last call, and this vertical tends to drive higher deal sizes with longer contract durations. Key updates to watch include federal pipeline conversion and whether government budget cycles are creating any near-term headwinds.

Guidance will be scrutinized. Analysts expect full-year revenue of $2.94 billion, implying roughly 20% growth. If management raises that outlook or signals stronger-than-expected billings growth, the recent pullback could reverse quickly. Conversely, any caution around elongated sales cycles or macro sensitivity would validate the recent selling pressure.

A Valuation That Demands Execution

At 75 times forward earnings and 17 times sales, Zscaler trades at a premium that leaves little room for disappointment. The company has earned that multiple through consistent execution, but the recent selloff suggests some investors are taking profits after a 55% year-to-date gain.

If Zscaler delivers another beat and reaffirms its margin expansion story, I think sentiment shifts fast. The stock is now 8% below its 50-day average, creating technical support for a bounce. But if guidance comes in cautious or operating margins stall, the valuation will be harder to defend. This is the quarter where management needs to show that scale is translating into profitability, not just growth.

By Joel South Updated
