Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) Live June 2: Higher Steel Tariffs Send DJIA Lower GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Key Points President Trump raised global steel tariffs to 50% Friday, upsetting EU trade negotiators but benefitting US steel stocks.

Boeing stock won an upgrade to buy this morning on the company’s surprising role in US trade negotiations.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

President Trump announced Friday that he will double tariffs on global steel imports to 50%. European exporters are particularly upset, with an EU spokesperson warning “this decision adds further uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Domestically, the reaction is mixed. US steel companies like Nucor (NYSE: NUE) and Steel Dynamics (Nasdaq: STLD) are trading higher, with shares up about 12% each in the premarket. The broader Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), however, is trading down 0.3% premarket.

Meanwhile, trade negotiations with China are on the rocks once again. Last week President Trump accused China of reneging on unspecified trade commitments, prompting the Chinese to level similar accusations against the U.S. A call between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected to take place later this week, could either help or hurt

For now, the situation just remains unsettled.

Earnings

The Campbell’s Company (Nasdaq: CPB) reported an earnings beat this morning, and guided higher for the rest of 2025, sending the stock up modestly premarket.

Science Applications International (Nasdaq: SAIC) reported mixed earnings, with sales on target but profits less than expected. SAIC stock is down more than 6% premarket.

Analyst Calls

Dow Jones Industrial Average component company Boeing (NYSE: BA) won an upgrade to buy from Bank of America this morning. Setting a price target of $260 a share, BofA analyst Ronald Epstein observed that President Trump is using Boeing as a tool in trade negotiations, accepting orders for Boeing planes (which helps the U.S. balance of trade) in exchange for U.S. tariffs concessions. The analyst cited “recent deals struck in the UK (32 aircraft orders), Qatar (210 aircraft orders), UAE (28 aircraft orders), and China (removing the ban on BA aircraft), as setting a precedent for future global trade negotiations, to BA’s benefit.”

At least one of those deals now looks at risk, however.

Escape Credit Card Debt Quicksand With a 0% Card Today (sponsor) Looking for a smarter way to tackle your credit card debt? A balance transfer card could be your ticket to financial freedom, finally eliminating your debt once and for all. We’ve assembled a list of the top balance transfer cards available today. Many offer a 0% introductory APR, giving YOU the chance to pay down your balance without the added cost of interest. Even better, many come with no annual fee—so you can focus on eliminating debt and keeping more money in your pocket. Click here to get started today.