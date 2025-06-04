ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Earnings Live: Can the Stock Recapture the Magic?

Key Points Shares up 41% in past month, but still -27% YTD

Massive C-suite shakeup and cost-cutting campaign set the tone for Q1

Short interest above 20% signals risk skew for earnings-day volatility

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) enters its Q1 FY2026 report as one of the market’s most polarizing high-beta stories. While the stock has rebounded over 40% in the past month — fueled largely by retail flows and meme-adjacent short covering — it remains deeply depressed on a year-to-date basis. CHPT is still trading well below its 2021 SPAC-era highs and is now treated by many investors as a restructuring story rather than a growth name.

That dynamic stems from weak FY25 execution, deteriorating gross margins, and a loss of investor trust. Last quarter, ChargePoint announced sweeping layoffs and replaced both its CEO and CFO. New leadership promised a reset on cost structure and operational focus, particularly around hardware efficiency, fleet customer retention, and profitable recurring revenue streams. Q1 will be the first full quarter reflecting those strategic shifts.

This is not a growth narrative anymore — it’s an existential quarter. CHPT must demonstrate sequential improvement in gross margin, visibility into free cash flow runway, and early signs that the business model can eventually scale to breakeven. Otherwise, the recent stock bounce will look more like a short squeeze than a durable rerating.

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.