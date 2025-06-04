ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Earnings Live: Can the Stock Recapture the Magic?

Key Points
-
Shares up 41% in past month, but still -27% YTD
-
Massive C-suite shakeup and cost-cutting campaign set the tone for Q1
-
Short interest above 20% signals risk skew for earnings-day volatility
-
Live Updates
Keys to Watch
- Is there sequential growth in commercial/fleet charging deployments?
- Are hardware margins improving post-layoffs and SKU rationalization?
- How much cash was burned in Q1, and what’s the runway at current pace?
The top priority for investors is visibility. With demand volatility plaguing both public and private EV charging installs, CHPT must prove that its new operational model is lean enough to survive prolonged cycles. The company’s margin profile was dragged down in FY25 by bloated SKUs, hardware write-downs, and flatlining software subscriptions. This quarter needs to show meaningful gross margin rebound — even if revenue stays muted.
Fleet and commercial remain ChargePoint’s largest TAM buckets. Any evidence of recovery in fleet orders — or traction in public-private deployment programs — could shift the outlook for FY26. The company’s exposure to municipal infrastructure and utility partnerships remains a differentiator versus peers, but recent delays in subsidy flows and permitting timelines have muted those benefits.
In software and subscriptions, investors will want to see stability or growth in attach rates. ChargePoint-as-a-Service (CPaaS) remains a margin enhancer, but management has yet to prove that it can scale those offerings at low incremental CAC.
Consensus Snapshot
- Q1 EPS Estimate: -$0.057
- Q1 Revenue Estimate: $100.58 million
- YoY Revenue Decline: -6.0%
- EBITDA Estimate: -$19.14 million
- EBITDA Margin: -19.0%
- Short Interest: 20.73% of float
Consensus calls for a year-over-year revenue decline, reflecting macro softness in EV infrastructure rollouts and a slower-than-expected rebound in U.S. fleet and commercial charging segments. At $100.6M, top-line expectations are low and sit near the bottom of internal guide ranges.
EPS is forecast at -$0.057, showing modest sequential improvement from Q4’s -$0.08 but still reflective of steep operating losses. ChargePoint is also expected to report negative EBITDA of ~$19M, though that too would be an improvement if cost savings are already flowing through SG&A. The Street has significantly reset expectations after CHPT’s string of revenue and margin guide-downs in FY25.
Cash burn and liquidity metrics will be core to the earnings-day reaction. CHPT exited last quarter with ~$397 million in cash — but if working capital drains or restructuring charges reappear, that cushion could compress quickly. Management’s commentary on runway, debt covenants, and potential capital raises will carry equal weight to the income statement.
ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) enters its Q1 FY2026 report as one of the market’s most polarizing high-beta stories. While the stock has rebounded over 40% in the past month — fueled largely by retail flows and meme-adjacent short covering — it remains deeply depressed on a year-to-date basis. CHPT is still trading well below its 2021 SPAC-era highs and is now treated by many investors as a restructuring story rather than a growth name.
That dynamic stems from weak FY25 execution, deteriorating gross margins, and a loss of investor trust. Last quarter, ChargePoint announced sweeping layoffs and replaced both its CEO and CFO. New leadership promised a reset on cost structure and operational focus, particularly around hardware efficiency, fleet customer retention, and profitable recurring revenue streams. Q1 will be the first full quarter reflecting those strategic shifts.
This is not a growth narrative anymore — it’s an existential quarter. CHPT must demonstrate sequential improvement in gross margin, visibility into free cash flow runway, and early signs that the business model can eventually scale to breakeven. Otherwise, the recent stock bounce will look more like a short squeeze than a durable rerating.
