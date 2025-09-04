Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) reports tonight. Here are the key figures Wall Street will be watching from last quarter. Revenue $15.82B EPS (Normalized) $1.66 AI revenues are expected to grow by 65% to $5.1 billion.

AI revenues are expected to grow by 65% to $5.1 billion. This live blog will update automatically the minute Broadcom releases earnings with news and analysis. Updates have already begun and will post automatically below if you leave this page open. We expect Broadcom’s earnings to release at about 4:15 p.m. ET.

Updates have already begun and will post automatically below if you leave this page open. We expect Broadcom’s earnings to release at about 4:15 p.m. ET. Consensus: FY25 revenue $62.8B, EPS $6.67; FY26 climbs to $76.2B revenue and $8.30 EPS.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) straddles two engines heading into results: accelerating AI semiconductors and a fast-maturing VMware subscription base. Last quarter, AVGO delivered a modest EPS beat and reiterated that AI demand—especially networking and custom XPUs—will carry through 2026, while software ARR expands with VCF conversions.

Broadcom has beat analyst expectations over the past 4 quarters and the share price, up 62% in the past 6 months, reflects that outperformance. Stay tuned to this page as we post live updates on Broadcom’s 3rd quarter results and give you our live analysis on the quarter.

Estimates Snapshot (Wall Street consensus)

Current Qtr (FQ3’25, Jul): Revenue $15.82B, EPS (Normalized) $1.66

Next Qtr (FQ4’25, Oct): Revenue $17.01B, EPS $1.81

FY2025: Revenue $62.83B, EPS $6.67

FY2026: Revenue $76.22B, EPS $8.30

Key Areas to Watch

AI trajectory: XPUs + Ethernet networking — Management now expects the 2025 AI growth pace to sustain into 2026, with inference adding on top of training. Watch XPU ramp, lead-times, and the AI networking mix (about 40% of AI revenue last quarter, expected to trend below 30% longer-term). Tomahawk 6 and scale-up Ethernet — The new 102.4 Tbps Tomahawk 6 enables larger, flatter AI clusters; management sees strong interest as Ethernet increasingly addresses scale-up too. Timing of customer POCs to orders matters. Optical inflection timing — Scale-up GPU/XPU interconnects are mostly copper today; as cluster sizes rise, management expects a move to optical (pluggables first, CPO possible) over the next 1–2 years—a content driver to track. VMware conversion and ARR — Infrastructure software revenue grew on VCF adoption (now >87% of Broadcom’s top 10k customers). Investors will watch renewal cadence and ARR durability into FY26. Margins and mix — Q3 guide implies ~130 bps sequential gross-margin pressure from higher XPU mix; EBITDA margin guided to ~66%. Any change here will swing the model.