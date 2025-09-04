Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Key Points
-
Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) reports tonight. Here are the key figures Wall Street will be watching from last quarter.
- Revenue $15.82B
- EPS (Normalized) $1.66
- This live blog will update automatically the minute Broadcom releases earnings with news and analysis. Updates have already begun and will post automatically below if you leave this page open. We expect Broadcom’s earnings to release at about 4:15 p.m. ET.
- Consensus: FY25 revenue $62.8B, EPS $6.67; FY26 climbs to $76.2B revenue and $8.30 EPS.
Live Updates
Broadcom's AI Growth Ramp
Broadcom is forecasting AI revenues of $6.2 billion next quarter. What has the ramp in its AI revenue looked like?
- Next quarter (guidance): $6.2 billion
- Fiscal Q2 (last quarter): $5.2 billion
- Fiscal Q1: $4.4 billion
- Fiscal Q4 (2024): $4.1 billion
- Fiscal Q3 2024: $3.7 billion
- Fiscal Q2 2024: $3.1 billion
- Fiscal Q1 2024: $2.3 billion
- Fiscal Q4 2023: $1.5 billion
As you can see, its a very impressive ramp that still has a long runway for growth as Broadcom begins working with major customers like OpenAI and Meta at scale.
A Piece of Advice
Don’t leave this blog.
Of all the major tech companies, shares of Broadcom move the most based on what is said on their conference call.
Shares surged 24% after CEO Hock Tan gave bullish future projections for Broadcom’s business on the company’s Q4 call. We’ll provide a summary of Broadcom’s call after it concludes. All you have to do is leave this tab open and when you come back new updates will load automatically.
Braodcom’s conference call starts at 5 p.m. ET.
Broadcom's Stock Performance Headed Into Earnings
Braodcom shares are little changed after hours despite very solid guidance for its AI revenue. One reason even that solid AI guidance isn’t moving the stock? Simply put, a lot has been priced into Broadcom across the past year. The stock is up 98% in the past year and a remarkable 2,400% in the past decade.
|Period
|Start Price
|Current Price
|Change
|1 Week
|$297.39
|302.50
|1.72%
|1 Month
|$292.93
|302.50
|3.27%
|Year to Date
|$231.98
|302.50
|30.40%
|1 Year
|$152.82
|302.50
|97.95%
|5 Years
|$36.30
|302.50
|733.45%
|10 Years
|$12.12
|302.50
|2396.90%
Growth Rates Last Quarter
|Metric
|Q3 25
|Q3 24
|YoY
|Revenue
|$15.95B
|$13.07B
|22.03%
|Net Income
|$4.14B
|$-1.88B
|N/M
|Cash And Equivalents
|$10.72B
|$9.95B
|7.70%
|Operating Cash Flow
|$7.17B
|$4.96B
|44.39%
|Free Cash Flow
|$7.02B
|N/A
|N/M
Very Light Reaction
Earlier we posted that Broadcom had moved at least +/- 5% across each of its earnings in the past year.
Well, tomorrow it might break that streak of big moves.
Shares are up .25% after hours.
Broadcom’s earnings were largely in line, which has generally been punished this earnings season. For example, Marvell delivered inline results for the prior quarter and its shares fell 18% the next day.
Yet, Broadcom’s guidance is encouraging. The company is guiding to $17.4 billion in sales next quarter (above Wall Street’s estimates of $17 billion) and the entire overage is outperformance in its AI segment.
With Broadcom’s future value being largely determined by its growth potential in AI, investors would rather see outperformance in that segment versus other parts of its business.
Detailed Earnings Summary
AVGO | Broadcom Inc. Q3’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $1.69 [✅]; UP +36% YoY
- Revenue: $15.95B [✅]; UP +22% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 67% [✅]; UP +100 bps YoY
- Net Income: $4.14B [✅]; UP +319% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $7.02B; UP +47% YoY
- Quarterly Dividend: $0.59 per share
Outlook:
- Revenue: $17.4B ±24% [✅]
- Guidance reflects continued strength in custom AI accelerators and networking.
- AI semiconductor revenue expected to accelerate to $6.2 billion in Q4.
Q3 Segment Performance:
- Semiconductor Solutions Revenue: $9.17B [✅]; UP +26% YoY
- Infrastructure Software Revenue: $6.79B [✅]; UP +17% YoY
Other Key Q3 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $10.46B [✅]; UP +32% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $2.04B [✅]; DOWN -6% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $3.05B [✅]; UP +29% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 21.7% (vs. 150.5% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $10.72B
CEO Commentary:
- Hock Tan: “Broadcom achieved record third quarter revenue on continued strength in custom AI accelerators, networking and VMware. Q3 AI revenue growth accelerated to 63% year-over-year to $5.2 billion. We expect growth in AI semiconductor revenue to accelerate to $6.2 billion in Q4, delivering eleven consecutive quarters of growth, as our customers continue to strongly invest.”
CFO Commentary:
- Kirsten Spears: “Consolidated revenue grew 22% year-over-year to a record $16.0 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% year-over-year to $10.7 billion reflecting strong operating leverage. Free cash flow was a record $7.0 billion, up 47% year-over-year. Consistent with our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, we returned $2.8 billion to shareholders in the third quarter through cash dividends.”
More Details on Earnings...
Revenue was $15.95 billion, above the $15.82 billion consensus estimate.
Non-GAAP EPS was $1.69, above the $1.66 estimate.
Broadcom reported a 22% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by strong performance in custom AI accelerators and networking.
Non-GAAP net income was $8.40 billion, and adjusted EBITDA rose 30% to $10.70 billion.
Free cash flow reached $7.02 billion, a 47% increase from the previous year. The company provided a positive outlook for Q4 2025, expecting revenue of approximately $17.4 billion, a 24% increase year-over-year.
Q4 AI Revenue Guidance Tops Expectations
Why is Broadcom rising after relatively average earnings. It’s largely because guidance for AI revenue in Q4 ($6.2 billion) topped expectations ($5.8 billion).
Initial Move is Up
Broadcom’s shares have immediately turned up 1.5% following their earnings. We’ll dig into guidance momentarily.
Earnings Are Out
Here’s what Wall Street expected:
- Revenue $15.82B
- EPS (Normalized) $1.66
Here’s what Broadcom delivered:
- Revenue $15.95B
- EPS (Normalized) $1.69
Earnings In Just a Few Minutes...
Broadcom earnings are expected at 4:15 p.m. ET. Once they release we’ll begin updating this blog with news and analysis.
How Much Will Broadcom Move Tomorrow?
We just posted an update highlighting the gains many AI infrastructure stocks are seeing today.
Broadcom itself has seen solid performance with just 10 minutes left in the trading day. Shares are up about 1.3%.
The bigger question is how much shares might move in reaction to the company’s earnings tomorrow.
When Broadcom reported its second quarter earnings, the stock dropped 5% the next day. Prior to that, Broadcom jumped 9% the next day after reporting Q1 earnings and surged 24% the day after its Q4 earnings release.
Its pretty unlikely we’ll see a repeat of Broadcom’s gains after reporting its Q4 earnings. On that conference call CEO Hock Tan revealed new ‘Servicable Addressable Market’ figures that caused a massive ‘re-rating’ of the company’s share price.
Still, Q2’s 5% drop was the most muted reaction (in either direction) the company has seen across the past year. Even with Broadcom now being a trillion dollar company, its likely shares will move relatively strongly in either direction once earnings hit.
AI Stocks Surging Today
AI stocks are generally seeing strong gains across the board today.
Networking in Focus Tonight
In the long run, Broadcom’s biggest opportunity is their XPU business. Just this week there were reports out that Google is in discussions with cloud providers to host its TPUs.
Broadcom’s relationship with Google is the longest-running custom AI accelerator project and has clearly been a grand slam the comapay hopes to emulate with currently ramping customers like Meta and OpenAI.
Yet, Broadcom’s networking business might have a larger impact on whether it beats or misses Wall Street targets in the coming quarter.
After posting 64% sequential networking growth in the first quarter, NVIDIA posted another 46% sequential growth in Fiscal Q2 when it reported last week.
At a company level, Broadcom is expected to post 21% revenue growth last quarter. Its semiconductor growth is projected to be higher at 25%, and AI growth has the highest expected rates at 65%.
Yet, Broadcom’s AI networking is the most red-hot of all its segments. AI networking grew an incredible 170% last quarter!
The tea leaves around recent networking growth have been great as well. Smaller players like Ciena and Credo announced fantastic earnings in the past 24 hours.
This is all to say, while massive AI accelerator projects are Broadcom’s largest opportunity and have driven much of the company’s share price growth in the past year, its networking opportunity is quite large and could lead to EPS outperformance both last quarter and in Broadcom’s guidance.
How Broadcom Stock Performed After Recent Earnings Announcements
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 2025
|+0.64%
|−5.00%
|−3.01%
|+3.94%
|Q1 2025
|+5.96%
|+8.64%
|+8.39%
|−0.10%
|Q4 2024
|+2.16%
|+24.43%
|+28.61%
|+28.72%
|Q3 2024
|+2.48%
|−10.35%
|+7.33%
|+14.85%
Average 7-day move (last 4): +10.33%
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) straddles two engines heading into results: accelerating AI semiconductors and a fast-maturing VMware subscription base. Last quarter, AVGO delivered a modest EPS beat and reiterated that AI demand—especially networking and custom XPUs—will carry through 2026, while software ARR expands with VCF conversions.
Broadcom has beat analyst expectations over the past 4 quarters and the share price, up 62% in the past 6 months, reflects that outperformance. Stay tuned to this page as we post live updates on Broadcom’s 3rd quarter results and give you our live analysis on the quarter.
Estimates Snapshot (Wall Street consensus)
- Current Qtr (FQ3’25, Jul): Revenue $15.82B, EPS (Normalized) $1.66
- Next Qtr (FQ4’25, Oct): Revenue $17.01B, EPS $1.81
- FY2025: Revenue $62.83B, EPS $6.67
- FY2026: Revenue $76.22B, EPS $8.30
Key Areas to Watch
-
AI trajectory: XPUs + Ethernet networking — Management now expects the 2025 AI growth pace to sustain into 2026, with inference adding on top of training. Watch XPU ramp, lead-times, and the AI networking mix (about 40% of AI revenue last quarter, expected to trend below 30% longer-term).
-
Tomahawk 6 and scale-up Ethernet — The new 102.4 Tbps Tomahawk 6 enables larger, flatter AI clusters; management sees strong interest as Ethernet increasingly addresses scale-up too. Timing of customer POCs to orders matters.
-
Optical inflection timing — Scale-up GPU/XPU interconnects are mostly copper today; as cluster sizes rise, management expects a move to optical (pluggables first, CPO possible) over the next 1–2 years—a content driver to track.
-
VMware conversion and ARR — Infrastructure software revenue grew on VCF adoption (now >87% of Broadcom’s top 10k customers). Investors will watch renewal cadence and ARR durability into FY26.
-
Margins and mix — Q3 guide implies ~130 bps sequential gross-margin pressure from higher XPU mix; EBITDA margin guided to ~66%. Any change here will swing the model.
