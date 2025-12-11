Live: Broadcom (AVGO) Q4 Earnings Coverage
- Broadcom (AVGO) reports fiscal Q4 results with AI now over half of semiconductor revenue. Broadcom secured over $10B in AI rack orders from a fourth customer.
- Analysts expect 35.7% revenue growth in FY26 to $86.09B driven by 60%+ AI semiconductor growth.
- Over 90% of top 10,000 VMware customers purchased VCF licenses. The next two years focus on deployment and expansion.
Live Updates
Broadcom Shares Down 3% Thursday After Oracle's Earnings Disappoint
Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) reports earnings after the bell tonight, but shares are already on the move this morning. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, shares are down a little more than 3%. Let’s look at why investors are selling off Broadcom shares before it reports earnings today.
1.) Oracle Leads to Tech Sell-Off
The biggest story in technology today is a sell-off in AI stocks caused by Oracle‘s (Nasdaq: ORCL) Fiscal Q2 earnings last night. We were covering the earnings live yesterday. At first, Oracle shares slumped 6% as investors weren’t pleased with the company missing on earnings last quarter. However, the selling really kicked into overdrive when Oracle announced its capital expenditure plans were rising by $15 billion this year.
There has been a divide in technology where stocks that have exposure to Google and its TPU chips have seen strong gains in recent months while stocks with more exposure to OpenAI have sold off. Broadcom has benefitted from this dynamic, as Google is its number one customer. However, Broadcom’s future growth (and diversification away from Google) relies heavily on OpenAI, so concerns about Oracle taking on too much risk will impact Broadcom as well.
2.) Tech Stocks Are Selling Off
We’re seeing a rotation out of riskier sector towards more conservative ones during today’s trading.
Materials stocks are up 1.69%, Financials are up 1%, Health Care stocksa re up .98%.
Meanwhile, Information Technology stocks are down 1.35%. This rotation out of highly appreciated stocks is hitting Broadcom.
3.) Profit-Taking Before Earnings
A final reason for Broadcom’s drop today is just likely some profit-taking before earnings. The company is up 73% year-to-date. Put another way, Broadcom has outperformed every Magnificent 7 stock, and is now larger than Mag 7 constituents like Meta Platforms and Tesla.
With year-end approaching and fears that AI has reached a ‘bubble’ stage growing on Wall Street, we’re likely seeing some profit-taking before the company releases earnings tonight.
Prediction Markets Have Broadcom Beating Consensus EPS Estimates
Prediction markets signal overwhelming confidence in Broadcom beating the $1.87 non-GAAP EPS consensus when results drop after market close. Polymarket data shows 96% probability of a beat, with traders pushing odds higher throughout the day, up 8.1% in the last 24 hours alone. The market’s $21,200 total volume, with 75% traded in the past day, reflects conviction rather than speculation.
That confidence isn’t baseless. Broadcom has beaten estimates for eight consecutive quarters, averaging a 2.7% surprise. Apply that pattern and the actual print lands near $1.92, right where the crowd expects. The tight bid-ask spread ($0.951/$0.964) shows minimal disagreement among participants.
With the stock already up 21% over the past month to $413, traders have priced in success. The real test: whether management’s guidance justifies the rally or triggers profit-taking despite a beat.
Broadcom's (AVGO) AI and VMware-Fueled FY25 Q4 Outlook
Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) reports fiscal Q4 2025 results after the close, with expectations shaped almost entirely by accelerating AI semiconductor demand and steady VMware-driven software growth. The company enters earnings with record backlog and unusually clear visibility into both custom XPU ramps and hyperscale networking cycles. Management’s commentary last quarter emphasized a material step-up in AI revenue growth in FY26, raising expectations for forward guidance quality. With AI now more than half of semiconductor revenue and VMware stabilizing at high-margin run rates, this quarter will be viewed as a read-through on Broadcom’s multiyear AI monetization curve.
Estimates Snapshot
- Revenue (Q4 FY25): $17.46B
- EPS (Normalized, Q4 FY25): $1.87
- FY 2025 Revenue: $63.43B
- FY 2025 EPS: $6.75
- FY 2026 Revenue: $86.09B
- FY 2026 EPS: $9.39
Consensus implies 23% revenue growth in FY25 and 35.7% growth in FY26, paired with a 39 % EPS increase next year. These expectations assume Broadcom’s AI semiconductor revenue continues rising at a 60% plus growth clip while VMware adoption remains strong.
Key Areas to Watch
1. AI Semiconductor Expansion and XPU Ramp- Hock Tan highlighted $5.2B in Q3 AI semiconductor revenue, up 63 percent YoY, and confirmed that XPUs now represent 65 percent of this segment. Broadcom secured over $10B in AI rack orders from a newly qualified fourth customer, with volume expected to begin meaningfully in FY26. Investors will look for updated guidance on XPU shipment timing and whether the FY26 AI revenue outlook, which management said will “accelerate” from FY25, supports Street estimates.
2. Networking Leadership Across Scale-Up, Scale-Out, and Scale-Across- Broadcom continues to reinforce its Ethernet-based leadership, launching Tomahawk 5/6 and the new Jericho4 router supporting clusters beyond 200,000 compute nodes. Management noted that AI clusters are growing more complex, and networking is becoming the bottleneck. Broadcom’s claim that “the network is the computer” positions it to benefit from higher bandwidth requirements in FY26.
3. VMware Cloud Foundation Deployment Cycle- The company stated that over 90 percent of the top 10,000 VMware customers have now purchased VCF licenses. The next two years will focus on deployment, expansion inside customer data centers, and layering on advanced services including security, disaster recovery, and AI. Investors will watch for commentary on customer ramp velocity as this segment remains a core driver of software margins.
4. Recovery Signals in Non-AI Semiconductors- Non-AI semiconductor revenue has been slow to recover, though Q3 bookings improved 23 percent YoY. Q4 is expected to show low double-digit sequential growth, led by broadband and wireless. Investors want clarity on whether the recovery remains “U-shaped,” as described by management, and whether demand visibility into mid-2026 is stabilizing.
5. Gross Margin Mix From XPUs and Wireless- CFO Kirsten Spears guided Q4 gross margin 70 bps lower sequentially, driven by mix shifts toward XPUs and wireless. With FY26 modeling heavily dependent on AI mix, investors will focus on Broadcom’s margin guardrails and whether scale benefits in software can offset semiconductor dilution.