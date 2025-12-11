Live: Broadcom (AVGO) Q4 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates

Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) reports fiscal Q4 2025 results after the close, with expectations shaped almost entirely by accelerating AI semiconductor demand and steady VMware-driven software growth. The company enters earnings with record backlog and unusually clear visibility into both custom XPU ramps and hyperscale networking cycles. Management’s commentary last quarter emphasized a material step-up in AI revenue growth in FY26, raising expectations for forward guidance quality. With AI now more than half of semiconductor revenue and VMware stabilizing at high-margin run rates, this quarter will be viewed as a read-through on Broadcom’s multiyear AI monetization curve.

Estimates Snapshot

Revenue (Q4 FY25): $17.46B

EPS (Normalized, Q4 FY25): $1.87

FY 2025 Revenue: $63.43B

FY 2025 EPS: $6.75

FY 2026 Revenue: $86.09B

FY 2026 EPS: $9.39

Consensus implies 23% revenue growth in FY25 and 35.7% growth in FY26, paired with a 39 % EPS increase next year. These expectations assume Broadcom’s AI semiconductor revenue continues rising at a 60% plus growth clip while VMware adoption remains strong.

Key Areas to Watch

1. AI Semiconductor Expansion and XPU Ramp- Hock Tan highlighted $5.2B in Q3 AI semiconductor revenue, up 63 percent YoY, and confirmed that XPUs now represent 65 percent of this segment. Broadcom secured over $10B in AI rack orders from a newly qualified fourth customer, with volume expected to begin meaningfully in FY26. Investors will look for updated guidance on XPU shipment timing and whether the FY26 AI revenue outlook, which management said will “accelerate” from FY25, supports Street estimates.

2. Networking Leadership Across Scale-Up, Scale-Out, and Scale-Across- Broadcom continues to reinforce its Ethernet-based leadership, launching Tomahawk 5/6 and the new Jericho4 router supporting clusters beyond 200,000 compute nodes. Management noted that AI clusters are growing more complex, and networking is becoming the bottleneck. Broadcom’s claim that “the network is the computer” positions it to benefit from higher bandwidth requirements in FY26.

3. VMware Cloud Foundation Deployment Cycle- The company stated that over 90 percent of the top 10,000 VMware customers have now purchased VCF licenses. The next two years will focus on deployment, expansion inside customer data centers, and layering on advanced services including security, disaster recovery, and AI. Investors will watch for commentary on customer ramp velocity as this segment remains a core driver of software margins.

4. Recovery Signals in Non-AI Semiconductors- Non-AI semiconductor revenue has been slow to recover, though Q3 bookings improved 23 percent YoY. Q4 is expected to show low double-digit sequential growth, led by broadband and wireless. Investors want clarity on whether the recovery remains “U-shaped,” as described by management, and whether demand visibility into mid-2026 is stabilizing.

5. Gross Margin Mix From XPUs and Wireless- CFO Kirsten Spears guided Q4 gross margin 70 bps lower sequentially, driven by mix shifts toward XPUs and wireless. With FY26 modeling heavily dependent on AI mix, investors will focus on Broadcom’s margin guardrails and whether scale benefits in software can offset semiconductor dilution.