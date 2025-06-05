Can Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Make You a Millionaire? 李 季霖 / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Quantum computing holds transformative potential, promising to solve complex problems in cryptography, drug discovery, and artificial intelligence (AI) optimization that are difficult or impossible for classical computers.

By leveraging qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously due to superposition and entanglement, quantum computers could deliver exponential computational power. Yet, significant hurdles remain: quantum systems require extreme conditions, like temperatures near absolute zero, and suffer from high error rates, limiting scalability.

Currently, quantum computing is still nascent, with practical, revenue-generating applications likely still a decade away. Early adopters, including financial firms and pharmaceutical companies, are experimenting, but widespread adoption hinges on achieving error-corrected, scalable systems.

Key Points in This Article: Quantum computing is a transformative technology that could revolutionize industries.

Yet the technology is immature, with scalability and error rates limiting current applications.

Rigetti Computing ‘s (RGTI) high valuation demands flawless execution, making it a speculative bet at best.

Taking a Quantum Leap

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is a Berkeley-based pioneer founded in 2013 that is at the forefront, developing superconducting qubit-based quantum processors and offering Quantum Cloud Services (QCS). With its stock soaring over 1,025% in the past year, Rigetti has sparked investor excitement, but its lofty valuation and financial challenges raise critical questions about its ability to deliver millionaire-making returns.

For Rigetti to turn a $10,000 investment into $1 million, its stock price would need to climb from around $12 per share to approximately $1,800 per share, implying a market cap of over $300 billion — more than 85 times its current $3.5 billion valuation. Achieving this would require extraordinary business growth and widespread real-world adoption of quantum computing. In 2024, Rigetti reported $10.8 million in revenue, down 10% year-over-year, with a $68.5 million operating loss driven by heavy, ongoing R&D investments.

Analysts forecast revenue to fall further to $8.8 million in 2025 before surging to $23 million in 2026, a 161% increase, fueled by its Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) offering and sales of advanced systems like the 84-qubit Ankaa-3 and upcoming 100-qubit processors.

Getting From Here to There

To justify a $300 billion valuation, Rigetti would need to generate billions in annual revenue, requiring quantum computing to become commercially viable across industries like pharmaceuticals, logistics, and finance. Its partnerships with DARPA, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and institutions like MIT bolster its credibility, positioning it to secure government and commercial contracts. However, competition is fierce — IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) 433-qubit Osprey, Google’s Willow chip, and IonQ’s (NASDAQ:IONQ) trapped-ion systems challenge Rigetti’s market share.

Achieving quantum advantage — where quantum computers outperform classical ones — requires Rigetti to reach 99.9% qubit fidelity by 2027 and scale to thousands of qubits. The global quantum computing market is projected to grow at a 34.8% CAGR, reaching $12.6 billion, but RGTI stock’s current 280x price-to-sales ratio suggests significant overvaluation unless adoption accelerates.

Additionally, Rigetti’s frequent capital raises — its at-the-market offering raised $100 million in 2024 alone — have diluted shareholders, increasing shares outstanding from 132 million to 301.6 million, potentially capping its upside opportunity. Regulatory hurdles, such as export controls on quantum technology, along with the slow pace of enterprise adoption, further complicate the path for quantum computing stocks.

Investors must weigh Rigetti’s technical progress against these risks, as its success hinges on both its own execution and the broader quantum ecosystem maturing faster than anticipated.

Will You Become a Millionaire With RGTI?

Rigetti Computing’s potential to make investors millionaires is compelling, but highly speculative. Its leadership in superconducting qubits and partnerships with DARPA and Nvidia position it as a quantum computing contender, but its financial profile — modest revenue, significant losses, and a $60 million annual cash burn — signals substantial risk.

Quantum computing’s commercial promise remains years away, likely beyond 2030, and Rigetti’s elevated valuation leaves little margin for error. While breakthroughs in error correction or a surge in QCaaS demand could drive multibagger returns, achieving a $300 billion market cap requires near-perfect execution and market conditions.

For risk-tolerant investors with a long-term outlook, Rigetti might offer high-reward potential, but the odds of turning a $10,000 investment into $1 million are slim without unprecedented technological and commercial breakthroughs.







