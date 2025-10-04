Rigetti Computing (RGTI): Can This Top Quantum Computing Stock 3X in 3 Years?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The quantum computing market exploding to a $7.3 billion valuation by 2030 offers Rigetti Computing (RGTI) tailwinds.

(RGTI) tailwinds. Tech hits like a 100-qubit system this year build RGTI’s credibility.

Partnerships with Quanta and C-DAC unlock global revenue streams.

Quantum computing promises to solve problems beyond classical computers’ reach, from drug discovery to optimization. The market, valued at $1.6 billion in 2025, could hit $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at 34.6% annually.

Amid this surge, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) stands out with its superconducting qubit technology and cloud platform. Trading at $40 per share with a $13 billion market cap, RGTI stock has surged 162% in 2025 on tech milestones and deals. But can it triple to $120 by 2028, pushing valuation to $39 billion? That demands capturing a significant share of the projected $6.5 billion market by 2028. Recent wins suggest momentum, yet hurdles loom.

Taking the Quantum Leap

Rigetti builds full-stack quantum systems, offering QPUs and software via cloud. Founded in 2013, it went public in 2022. In the second quarter, revenue hit $1.8 million, up from prior quarters but still modest. Losses persist at $14.8 million quarterly, typical for R&D-heavy quantum firms. Cash reserves stand at $571 million post a $350 million raise, funding fab expansions and hires.

Key achievements this year include the 36-qubit Cepheus-1 system with 99.5% two-qubit fidelity, halving error rates via multi-chip design. Plans call for 100+ qubits by year-end, targeting fault-tolerant computing.

Partnerships amplify its reach: a $100 million-plus pact with Quanta Computer accelerates hardware scaling; an MOU with India’s C-DAC eyes hybrid systems; a $5.8 million Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) deal advances quantum networking; and $5.7 million in Novera QPU orders signals early sales.

These position Rigetti for utility-scale quantum by 2028, potentially unlocking revenue from enterprise applications.

Scaling Qubits Without Sacrificing Fidelity

Rigetti’s edge lies in modular architecture, linking chips to boost qubits while curbing errors. The Ankaa-3’s 84 qubits hit 99%+ fidelity in late 2024, paving the way for 2025’s 36-qubit launch. ABAA annealing tech fine-tunes frequencies, enabling precise gates essential for complex algorithms.

By 2028, a 336-qubit Lyra system could demonstrate advantage in simulations, outpacing classical supercomputers. Cloud integration via Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS and Microsoft‘s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure lets users test apps now, building a developer ecosystem. If fidelity holds at 99.5%, Rigetti could lead in error-corrected quantum, vital as the market grows to $6.5 billion by 2028.

Analysts see this trajectory justifying a $21 average target price, reflecting skepticism on near-term valuation, so a tripling of the stock price will need broader adoption.

Partnerships Fuel Growth, But Execution Counts

Rigetti’s alliances drive validation and funding. Quanta’s $35 million stake and joint R&D target commercial QPUs by 2027. The C-DAC tie-up taps India’s $7 billion quantum push, blending Rigetti’s qubits with high-performance computing (HPC) for logistics and finance apps. U.S. government contracts, like the AFRL networking grant with QphoX, secure $10 million annually, funding 20% of operations.

Montana State University’s Novera install marks the first academic on-premise deployment, helping to foster research pipelines. These could double revenue to $20 million by 2028 if deals convert to recurring QCaaS fees. Yet, lumpy sales highlight Rigetti’s scaling needs.

Financial Realities Temper the Hype

Burning $38 million quarterly on fabs and talent, Rigetti’s path to profitability stretches to 2030. Q1 revenue fell to $1.5 million from $3.1 million last year, with net losses at $14.8 million. Gross margins hover at 28%, trailing IonQ’s (NYSE:IONQ) 50%, due to high cryo-cooling costs. The $571 million war chest buys time, but dilution from capital raises — RGTI’s share count is up 20% in 2025 — pressures per-share value.

Forecasts peg 2025 revenue at $8.2 million, implying a 20% decline before rebounding. Tripling the stock requires 40% annual revenue jumps, feasible if qubits hit 500 by 2028, but RGTI’s current 1,600x sales multiple demands proof.

This is happening as rivals like IonQ and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) vie for supremacy. IonQ’s partnerships with Microsoft yield higher fidelities, while PsiQuantum chases 1 million qubits via photons. Rigetti’s superconducting focus excels in gates but lags in coherence times.

Short interest at 14% reflects investors betting on delays. To 3X, Rigetti must outpace the industry, securing 10% market share via unique multi-chip scalability.

Risks Could Derail the Quantum Dream

Rigetti faces a significant talent shortage, as the industry demands 10,000 quantum experts by 2025, while only 5,000 are available, which could hinder development progress. Geopolitical tensions pose a risk, as potential export restrictions on quantum technology could limit Rigetti’s global expansion and market access.

The challenge of achieving error correction also remains unresolved, and failing to reach 99.9% fidelity could delay practical applications, stalling revenue growth. Rigetti’s reliance on government contracts, which account for 40% of its revenue, exposes it to risks from potential budget cuts or shifts in funding priorities. A single missed technological milestone could significantly impact investor confidence, potentially halving share prices, as seen in this summer’s market dips.

Rigetti’s innovations and deals make 3X plausible if quantum advantage arrives by 2028, but financial drags and rivals temper the odds.RGTI stock is priced for perfection, making the probability of it tripling in value unlikely.