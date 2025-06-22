3 Stocks to 3X in 3 Years 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: Long-term investing over three to five years — or ideally decades — leverages compounding returns to build wealth, outperforming short-term trading’s volatility and frequent losses.

Quality companies with durable fundamentals offer stability and growth, aligning with Warren Buffett’s philosophy that the best time to sell is never.

High-risk, high-reward stocks with short-term 3x potential exist, but require careful selection to avoid pitfalls like overvaluation or sector-specific challenges.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

The Power of Long-Term Investing

Long-term investing is the cornerstone of wealth creation, prioritizing steady growth over fleeting market spikes. Before buying stocks, investors should go into it with the idea of owning a stock for a minimum of three to five years, but ideally for a decade or more, to harness compounding returns. It helps to sidestep and drown out the noise caused by volatility from chasing short-term gains.

Warren Buffett’s mantra — “the best time to sell is never” — underscores the value of owning quality companies with durable fundamentals, allowing dividends and earnings growth to build substantial wealth.

Historical data shows the S&P 500’s 10.5% annualized return over the past 100 years rewards patience. Short-term trading often leads to significant losses. A 2020 UC Berkeley study found 80% of day traders underperform the market.

Still, some stocks do have the potential for explosive growth over shorter periods. These high-risk, high-reward picks require careful selection to avoid pitfalls of poor fundamentals, overvaluation, or even sector downturns.

The following three stocks — all rooted in emerging sectors — just might triple in three years. However, these opportunities are best suited for investors with a high risk tolerance who are prepared to handle significant volatility.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI): Quantum Leap Potential

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is a quantum computing pioneer with the potential to triple by 2028, driven by its leadership in a nascent, high-growth field. With a $3.2 billion market cap, Rigetti’s first-quarter revenue was cut in half to $1.47 million, following a 10% drop in sales in 2024. Analysts expect a further decline this year before projecting a 161% increase in 2026 to over $23 million.

The gains will be driven by Rigetti’s Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) offering and sales of advanced systems like the 84-qubit Ankaa-3 and upcoming 100-qubit processors. Partnerships with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and DARPA position Rigetti for enterprise adoption in AI and cryptography. Quantum computing itself is expected to expand at a 32% compound annual growth rate to $12.6 billion by 2032.

However, Rigetti remains unprofitable and faces competition from larger, better-financed rivals. R&D costs add volatility. For risk-tolerant investors, Rigetti’s early-mover advantage and scalability suggest a 3x potential if quantum breakthroughs accelerate, but substantial risk abounds.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): Telehealth’s Rising Star

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) is a telehealth disruptor also possessing 3x potential by 2028, capitalizing on booming demand for accessible healthcare. Its $14.4 billion market cap reflects a beat-and-raise first-quarter earnings report and a partnership with Dutch pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) to sell its groundbreaking Wegovy weight-loss drug on its platform.

Hims’ platform offers personalized wellness and chronic care, aligning with a telehealth market projected to grow at a 23% CAGR to $791 billion by 2032. Trading at a forward P/E of 35x, HIMS is pricey, but could be justified by the 38% increase in subscribers, which hit 2.4 million.

There are significant risks, including potential regulatory hurdles such as potential FDA scrutiny of compounded drugs, and competition. Yet it is racking up profits, with Q1 net income quadrupling to $49.6 million. For bold investors, Hims’ scalable model and consumer trust signal a path to triple, even if the journey can sometimes be a scary ride.

GigaCloud Technology (GCT): E-commerce Logistics Dynamo

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) is a B2B e-commerce logistics platform holding 3x in three years potential. Its $633 million market cap reflects first-quarter gross merchandise value (GMV) growth of 56.1% to $1.4 billion, with active buyers increasing by 81.4%.

The e-commerce logistics market, valued at $541 billion in 2024, is forecast to hit $1.4 trillion by 2030. GCT’s acquisitions, like Wondersign and Noble House, and AI-driven supply chain tools boost efficiency. GCT’s $27 million Q1 net income shows profitability, but global trade volatility looms.

Trading at a forward P/E of just 7.3x, it’s a bargain compared to peers like Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP), which trades at 73x. Q1 revenue grew 8% to $271.9 million, with analysts projecting low, but steady growth through 2027. For aggressive investors, GCT’s low valuation and growth trajectory make it a compelling bet to triple.

This may seem unusual, but did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card. Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.