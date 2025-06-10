S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Tread Lightly With Trade Deal Hanging in Balance Wanan Wanan / Shutterstock.com

Live Updates Live Coverage

A sense of cautious optimism is permeating the markets today as trade discussions between U.S. and Chinese officials continue in London. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described the talks as “going well.” From the opening bell, all three major stock market averages—the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average — remain largely directionless as investors keenly await further details on the trade deal. Economic sectors are presenting a mixed bag, with energy stocks leading the way, up 1.3%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is currently down 0.22%.

Wall Street appears to be giving Apple’s (Nasdaq: AAPL) AI innovations from yesterday’s developer conference a rather lukewarm reception. UBS analysts noted that “Many of the AI features announced were more incremental in our view, and already available through competitor applications.” Despite this, Apple did manage to impress with its unveiling of Liquid Glass, a feature poised to transform the look and feel of its operating systems. The stock is currently up fractionally.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 6.53 (-0.02%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 60.90 (+0.31%)

S&P 500: Up 13.80 (+0.23%)

Market Movers

Plug Power (Nasdaq: PLUG) is surging, gaining 21.3% today. This significant jump is buoyed by compelling catalysts, including notable insider buying from the company’s C-suite and the expansion of an international partnership.

IBM (Nasdaq: IBM) is tacking on another 1.5% after setting a fresh all-time high yesterday, pushing its market cap to an impressive $256.9 billion. This robust performance is largely fueled by the company’s strategic AI investments and continuous innovation in the field.

Adding to its recent blockbuster run, Navitas Semi (Nasdaq: NVTS) is up 14.2% today. Shares have more than doubled over the past month, signaling strong investor confidence in the semiconductor firm. Taiwan Semi is gaining 1.9% today on strong sales and robust chip demand.

