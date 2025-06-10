Stock Market Live June 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as Investors Anticipate Voyager Space IPO NASA / Getty Images

Key Points Space station builder Voyager Technologies is set to IPO on the NYSE at a share price of $26 or higher.

There’s a new bill in the Senate that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Investors will get the chance to invest in a new space IPO soon, with Denver-based Voyager Technologies preparing to IPO on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “VOYG.” Shares of the space company, which is leading an effort to build a new space station to replace the International Space Station, are expected to price between $26 and $29 today, valuing the company at up to $1.6 billion. The shares will then begin trading on Wednesday.

In London, U.S. and Chinese representatives continue to meet and negotiate a new trade deal to reduce tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers.

And in Washington, D.C., Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley just co-sponsored legislation to raise the national minimum wage to $15 per hour. The bill, co-sponsored by Vermon Democrat Sen. Peter Welch, is titled the “Higher Wages for American Workers Act,” and if passed would go into effect in 2026, lift minimum wages nationally (unless higher wages are already in effect at the state level), and keep on raising the minimum wage thereafter in line with inflation.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened higher, and is up 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading.

Earnings

S&P 500 component company S.J. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) beat on earnings this morning, reporting Q4 2025 profit of $2.31 per share, but missed on revenue, reporting $2.1 billion in quarterly sales. The consumer packaged foods company warned that fiscal 2026 earnings will fall short of analyst projections, ranging from $8.50 to $9.50 per share.

Analyst Calls

In other foods news, component company Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) was upgraded to buy by Redburn-Atlantic, with a $177 target price. Redburn called Yum “one of the most compelling setups in our coverage … delivering outsized profit and innovation.” The analyst notes that Yum stock trades at 23.6x 2025E P/E currently, but believes the stock is worth 28.7x earnings.

