Stock Market Live June 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as Investors Cheer Low Inflation

Key Points The consumer price index inched modestly higher, and less than expected, in May.

Energy prices declined, offsetting higher food and shelter costs.

Despite fears that abruptly imposed, then removed — but maybe only to be reimposed again — tariffs rates would frighten consumers and spook sellers into raising prices, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the consumer price index rose only 0.1% in May, implying an annual inflation rate of 2.4%. Economists had been predicting a 0.2% rise (and the same annual rate), so the 0.1% rate is considered “good news” on the inflation front. A 1% month-on-month decline in energy prices helped to keep the total inflation picture tame, offsetting 0.3% rises in food and shelter costs.

Adding to the good news, “core inflation” that excludes food and energy costs also rose only 0.1%, which was also less than the 0.3% expected.

Investors are responding positively to this revelation, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up 0.1% in the first hour of trading.

Earnings

There’s not a whole lot of news on the earnings front this morning, but online petfood-ordering company Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) did report a modest $0.03 per share beat on earnings this morning. Earnings for Chewy’s fiscal Q1 2026 came in at $0.35 per share, and revenue was better than expected at $3.1 billion.

In other e-commerce news, online clothes subscription service Stitch Fix (Nasdaq: SFIX) had a positive report after the bell last night. The company lost $0.06 per share in its fiscal Q3 2025 report, but was expected to lose $0.11, so — good news! Revenue was also about $10 million better than expected at $325 million.

Analyst Calls

Referring back to yesterday’s earnings report from S&P 500 component company S.J. Smucker (NYSE: SJM), investment banker Jefferies decided to upgrade the packaged foods company to buy. “While we understand investor concern” over Smucker’s weak guidance, commented Jefferies, “we think F’26 may have been de-risked and believe its portfolio remains growth advantaged vs. peers.”

