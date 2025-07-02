Stock Market Live July 2: Surprise Job Losses Drive Down S&P 500 (VOO) Wednesday General Photographic Agency / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Key Points ADP employment data showed a surprising loss of jobs among private employers in June.

A separate report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will come out tomorrow to confirm or deny the ADP data.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Surprisingly bad employment numbers for June cost stock market investors Wednesday, with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opening down 0.05% this morning.

HR specialist Automatic Data Processing (Nasdaq: ADP) reports that private sector employment declined by 33,000 jobs last month, the first such net decline seen since March 2023. Economists had forecast that jobs would grow by 100,000, so the ADP data comes as an unpleasant surprise suggesting the economy is weakening. A Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report is due out tomorrow with a similar estimate — 110,000 jobs added.

Now we just wait and see if the government data confirms or refutes what ADP just told us.

Earnings

In earnings news, wine and liquor specialist and S&P 500 component company Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) reported an earnings miss last night, $3.22 per share, or $0.07 worse than expected. Revenues for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 also came in light. Constellation did, however, give stronger than expected guidance, predicting it will earn between $12.60 and $12.90 per share this coming year.

Analyst Calls

Redburn-Atlantic downgraded shares of tech giant and S&P 500 component Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) to sell with a $280 price target this morning. “Adobe’s moat is being eroded by genAI, and low-end disruption is likely to intensify,” warned the analyst.

Wolfe Research cut car giant Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) to underperform, citing “weak fundamentals” and observing that rival (and S&P 500 component) General Motors (NYSE: GM) has better free cash flow.

