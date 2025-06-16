JPMorgan's Analyst Focus List Has 4 Strong Buy Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Giants as Top Picks danielvfung / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

All the major Wall Street firms we cover here at 24/7 Wall St. have a list of the top stock picks for their institutional and retail clients to invest in. Typically, these are companies that analysts have a high level of conviction in and feel strongly about their fundamentals and forward-looking prospects. In addition, they often have good upside to the assigned price target and are bestowed with either a Buy or Overweight rating, depending on the company providing the coverage. After a furious rally off the April lows, many investors are treading carefully in front of the second half of 2025, so we were very interested to see which stocks were on the June edition of JPMorgan’s Analyst Focus List.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: All the major indices except the Russell 2000 have recouped the losses from the massive sell-off earlier this year.

Money has poured back into big-tech stocks, especially the Magnificent 7.

JPMorgan’s Analyst Focus List has numerous high-yield stocks that could rally with rate cuts coming.

The research team at JPMorgan recently released their newest edition of the U.S. Analyst Focus List stock picks, which the company describes as follows:

The U.S. Analyst Focus List is updated monthly. Names may be removed mid-month when a valuation target has been largely or wholly achieved or the original rationale is no longer valid. New ideas can also be added mid-month. Analysts will publish the rationale for all mid-month changes in a research note.

We screened the June Analyst Focus List looking for JPMorgan’s top ultra-high-yield stock picks, and four of our favorite companies made the list. All make sense for growth and income investors looking for the top ideas from the best Wall Street firms.

Why do we recommend JPMorgan’s Analyst Focus List stocks?

Chris Hondros / Getty Images News via Getty Images

JPMorgan is one of the acknowledged leaders in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investment spectrum and is likely to do so for years to come.

Annaly Capital

With a massive dividend and trading right near the JPMorgan target price, this is a total passive income play. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is a diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance.

The company owns a portfolio of real estate-related investments, including:

Mortgage pass-through certificates

Collateralized mortgage obligations

Credit risk transfer (CRT) securities

Securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage servicing rights.

Its investment groups include:

Annaly Agency Group

Annaly Residential Credit Group

Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group

Annaly Agency Group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages.

Annaly Residential Credit Group invests in non-agency residential mortgage assets within residential and commercial markets.

And Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group invests in MSR, which provides the right to service residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments made on the loans.

Best Buy

Concerns over tariffs and other issues have impacted the retailing giant. Still, with a substantial dividend and trading at a favorable entry point for new investors, this presents a total return potential home run. Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) operates in two segments: Domestic and International.

The Domestic segment comprises its operations in all states, districts, and territories of the United States and its Best Buy Health business, and includes the brand names:

Best Buy

Best Buy Ads

Best Buy Business

Best Buy Essentials

Best Buy Health

Current Health

Geek Squad

Imagine That

Insignia

Lively

My Best Buy

My Best Buy Memberships

Pacific Kitchen and Home

Tech Liquidators

Yardbird

The company’s domain names are bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com, and yardbird.com.

The International segment comprises all operations in Canada under the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, and TechLiquidators, as well as the domain names bestbuy.ca and techliquidators.ca.

Best Buy’s product categories include computing and mobile phones, consumer electronics, appliances, entertainment, services, and others.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) is one of North America’s largest and most diversified midstream energy companies. This top master limited partnership is a safe option for investors seeking energy exposure and income, as the company pays a substantial distribution. Energy Transfer owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate, and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation

Various acquisition and marketing assets

Following the acquisition of Enable Partners in December 2021, Energy Transfer owns and operates over 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in 41 states, spanning all major U.S. producing regions and markets. This further solidifies its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating (formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners), the company also owns Lake Charles LNG, the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco L.P. (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners L.P. (NYSE: USAC).

EPR Properties

This REIT invests in some of the most popular entertainment companies. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is a leading experiential net-lease real estate investment trust, specializing in select enduring experiential properties within the real estate industry.

The company operates through two segments:

Experiential

Education

The Experiential segment consists of approximately:

157 theater properties

58 eat and play properties

24 attraction properties

11 ski properties

Four experiential lodging properties

One gaming property

One cultural property

22 fitness and wellness properties

The company’s education segment consists of property types, including 59 early childhood education center properties and nine private school properties.

EPR Properties’ investment portfolio includes ownership of and long-term mortgages on experiential and educational properties. The company has investments in approximately 44 states. All the company’s owned single-tenant properties are leased under long-term, triple-net leases.

