Scared of Inflation Returning? 6 Dividend Stocks That Can Slay Surging Prices

An adage among real estate investors says, “You can’t make or create any more land,” while you can always build higher, you still need the land. Real estate is one of the best assets most investors are underweighted on. While those who own a home are technically real estate investors, home ownership doesn’t produce any income unless you have rental homes, which can be very capital-intensive, not to mention time-consuming.

When inflation is part of the economic landscape, real estate, gold, and commodities stocks are often the best companies to own. While inflation has cooled from a red-hot 9.1% in June of 2022, the current inflation rate of 3.4% came in above estimates for December, and the Core consumer price index is DOUBLE the Federal Reserve target.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend inflation stock universe and found six stocks that pay big dividends and can help investors navigate the continuing inflation currents.

Energy Transfer

Source: onurdongel / E+ via Getty Images

The top master limited partnership is a safe way for investors looking for energy exposure and income, as the company pays a massive 9.40% distribution. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream

Intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets

Energy Transfer owns and operates more than 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in all significant U.S.-producing regions and markets across 41 states, further solidifying its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., the company also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC).

EPR Properties

Source: RandyAndy101 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you want fun in 2024, this top company may own a chunk of the amusement park or property you travel to and pay a hefty 6.90% dividend. EPR Properties Inc. (NYSE: EPR) is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry.

The company focuses on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers spend their discretionary time and money, with nearly $5.7 billion (after depreciation) in total investments across 44 states.

EPR Properties adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property, and tenant-level cash flow standards, and they believe a very focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Gladstone Commercial

Source: buzbuzzer / iStock via Getty Images

This company was hit hard as interest rates were charged higher last year, and it is offering the best entry point in some time and a massive 8.98% dividend. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) is focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Gladstone owns a diversified portfolio of 121 office and industrial properties in 27 states and leased to 106 tenants. The company has grown its portfolio consistently, disciplined at 18% per year since the IPO in 2003.

They match long-term leased properties with long-term debt to lock in the spread to create a durable, stable cash flow stream to fund monthly distributions to shareholders. Current occupancy stands at 96.5%, and occupancy has never dipped below 95.0% since the company’s IPO in 2003.

Most importantly for investors, Gladstone has a track record of success, exhibited by a history of solid distribution yields, consistent occupancy greater than 95.0%, and 10+ years of paying continuous monthly cash distributions.

Newmont Corporation

Source: assistantua / Getty Images

This is one of the largest mining companies, yields a solid 4.22%, and is a timely buy for more conservative accounts. Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a gold producer.

It operates through the following geographical segments:

North America

South America

Nevada

Australia

Africa

The North American segment consists primarily of:

Carlin

Phoenix

Twin creeks and Long Canyon in the state of Nevada

Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado in the United States

The South American segment consists primarily of:

Yanacocha in Peru

Merian in Suriname

The Australia segment consists mainly of Australia’s Boddington, Tanami, and Kalgoorlie

The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana

Simon Property Group

Source: JohnnyGreig / E+ via Getty Images

This leading company has rallied off the 2023 lows, offering patient investors a hefty 5.25% dividend. Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) invests in the global real estate markets.

The company invests, owns, manages, and develops properties.

Simon Property Group primarily invests in:

Regional malls

Premium outlets

Mills

Community/lifestyle centers

Through its subsidiary partnership, it owns or has an interest in about 230 properties in the US and Asia.

The company also has a 28.9% interest in Klepierre, a European REIT with over 260 shopping centers in 13 countries.

Starwood Property Trust

Source: bauhaus1000 / Getty Images

This is a high-yielding company run by real estate legend Barry Sternlicht that offers big-time total return potential and a 9.09% dividend. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

It operates through four segments:

Commercial and Residential Lending

Infrastructure Lending

Property

Investing and Servicing segments

The Commercial and Residential Lending segment:

Originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages

Non-agency residential mortgages

Subordinated mortgages

Mezzanine loans

Preferred Equity

Commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)

Residential mortgage-backed securities

The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments.

The Property segment primarily develops and manages equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment.

The Investing and Servicing segment:

Manages and works out problem assets

Acquires and contains unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions

Originates conduit loans to sell these loans into securitization transactions and acquire commercial real estate assets, including properties from CMBS trusts.

