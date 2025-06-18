3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Are Down Big in 2025. Are They Buys Now? Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. This year’s meeting ended with a thud as Buffett announced that he would be stepping down as the CEO at the end of this year. Buffett assured the public he would still be going into the office, and you can bet his advice on any big portfolio ideas will be heeded and appreciated.

While Berkshire Hathaway as a whole has been beating the major averages by a large margin in 2025, and despite a significant decline from the highs posted in early May, the fund is still up almost 8% compared to the S&P 500, which is just above breakeven for the year. While some of Buffett’s top stocks have done well this year, three of his larger holdings, including a Magnificent 7 member, have been hammered.

When we screened the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio to identify the biggest losers, a question arose for those considering buying the shares due to their recent decline. Does it make sense to purchase the stocks getting hit the hardest in 2025? The best plan is to buy the legacy fund, as it is well off 2025 highs. However, those looking for a trade may consider purchasing the shares of those sitting in the Wall Street penalty box.

Why do we cover Warren Buffett stocks?

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

There are few investors with the results and reputation that Buffett has garnered over the past 50 years. While investing has evolved over the past half-century, buying good companies with products and services recognized worldwide, while paying dividends, will always remain a timeless approach.

Apple

The legacy technology giant, which Buffett has sold over 600 million shares over the past year, is down a stunning 21.3% in 2025. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories, and sells a variety of related services.

The company’s product categories include iPhone, Mac, iPad, Wearables, Home, and Accessories.

Its software platforms include iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS.

The services segment includes advertising, AppleCare, cloud services, digital content, and payment services.

The company operates various platforms, including the App Store, which allow customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, videos, games, and podcasts.

Apple also offers digital content through subscription-based services, including Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+.

Its products include:

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone SE

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, Mac Pro

iPad Pro, iPad Air

AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max

Apple TV

Apple Vision Pro

Wall Street still loves the shares, with 20 of the 33 firms that cover the company having a Buy rating. Wedbush has an Outperform rating and the highest price target at $270.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Co. (NYSE: KHC) is North America’s third-largest food and beverage company and fifth-largest globally. Though shares are down over 14% in 2025, Buffett continues to stand by the consumer staples giant. Even in bad times, everybody has to eat, and this company always stands to benefit while paying a tremendous dividend. Kraft Heinz was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods, and it manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide through its eight consumer-driven product platforms:

Taste Elevation

Easy Ready Meals

Hydration

Meats

Cheeses

Substantial Snacking

Desserts

Coffee and other grocery products

The company has two reportable segments defined by geographic region: North America and International Developed Markets.

Its other segments, consisting of West and East Emerging Markets (WEEM) and Asia Emerging Markets (AEM), are combined and disclosed as Emerging Markets. It manufactures its products from a wide variety of raw materials.

Kraft Heinz brands include:

Kraft

Oscar Mayer

Heinz

Philadelphia

Lunchables

Velveeta

Ore-Ida

Capri Sun

Maxwell House

Kool-Aid

Jell-O

Golden Circle

Wattie’s

Plasmon

ABC

Master

Quero

Pudliszki

The company’s products are sold through its sales organizations and independent brokers, agents, and distributors.

Eighteen Wall Street firms cover the stock. There are no Buy ratings, but 14 Hold and four Sell ratings. This could be the ultimate contrarian play for patient investors, who will be rewarded with a substantial dividend for waiting for the turnaround.

Louisiana-Pacific

Down over 14% in 2025, this stock could surge higher with an increase in homebuilding in 2025 and beyond. Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) is a provider of building solutions.

The company manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide.

It operates through three segments:

Siding

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

LP South America (LPSA)

The Siding segment serves diverse end markets with a product portfolio of engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia, including:

LP SmartSide Trim & Siding

LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim & Siding

LP Builder Series Lap Siding

LP Outdoor Building Solutions

The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products, including the value-added OSB product portfolio known as LP Structural Solutions.

The LPSA segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panels and Siding Solutions products in South America and specific export markets. This segment also sells and distributes a variety of companion products to support the region’s transition to wood frame construction.

D.A. Davidson has a Buy rating with a $123 price objective.

