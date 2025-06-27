3 International Growth Stocks To Buy Now issaro prakalung / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. stock market is dominated by companies that are headquartered in the United States, but there are also a bunch of international stocks that present enticing long-term opportunities. Those same stocks looked more appealing during tariff concerns as investors looked to diversify their geographic risk.

Even with trade deals being made left and right, it’s still good to have some international stocks. These are some of the international growth stocks worth considering that can boost your portfolio.

Key Points Investing in the top international growth stocks can diversify geographic risk and boost your returns.

The three international growth stocks on this list have strong financial growth and competitive moats in their industries.

Arm Holdings (ARM)

Arm Holding (NASDAQ:ARM) is a semiconductor giant that benefits from AI tailwinds. The company licenses chip designs and generates royalties from those chips. It’s produced billions of chips for its customers and is planning out its own AI chips. This move will make Arm less reliant on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Semiconductor stocks have been a hot asset for years, especially with artificial intelligence in its early innings. ARM shares are up by more than 20% year-to-date and have soared by 160% over the past five years. The U.K.-based company also reported strong financial results in Q4 FY25, with a 34% year-over-year revenue growth rate being the highlight.

Big tech companies are scrambling to open up more data centers and make bigger investments in artificial intelligence. This context can lead to generous long-term returns for patient investors.

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has built its brand around selling luxury cars that influence how people feel about their drivers. Many people view a Ferrari car as the golden standard, but you don’t have to own one of their cars to benefit from Ferrari’s growth.

The Italian company’s stock has delivered robust long-term gains for investors. It’s up by 15% year-to-date and has delivered a sizzling 182% gain over the past five years. While car companies normally have a bad rap for low-profit margins, Ferrari delivered a net profit margin above 20% in the most recent quarter. Revenue and net income both achieved double-digit year-over-year growth in the first quarter.

Ferrari produces a high-demand car that few people can afford. The company doesn’t waste time with traditional advertising and leverages its Formula 1 team as a testament to the car’s functionality and overall experience. It’s hard for other car brands to copy the type of aura Ferrari has built around its vehicles, and that results in higher profit margins than the average automaker.

BYD Company (BYD)

BYD Company (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) is another automaker, but this company specializes in electric vehicles. The Chinese company is a big hit in China, but it’s also been gaining market share in Europe, Asia, and Mexico. High tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles are the only reason it hasn’t gained much traction in the United States.

Revenue and net income growth continue to surge for the company. Revenue jumped by 36.4% year-over-year, while net income more than doubled in the first quarter. Although electric vehicles are a big part of the company’s success, BYD is also expanding into humanoid robots, which can fuel further growth.

BYD plans to sell humanoid robots at $10,000 apiece by the end of 2025. They’re essentially robotic assistants that can perform a wide range of tasks, such as household chores and lifting heavy objects. The humanoid robot race is pretty intense between the United States and China. It’s a high-ceiling industry that BYD is poised to dominate in mainland China at the very minimum. However, given the EV’s success in various continents, BYD’s humanoid robots will likely extend well beyond China.

