Analyst Predictions: These 2 Top AI Stocks Can Fall 42% to 94%

Key Points in This Article: Tesla ( IBM ’s ( TSLA ) and’s ( IBM ) AI advancements drive investor enthusiasm, but analyst downgrades highlight overvaluation risks, suggesting caution for potential volatility.

Despite their AI leadership, they face bearish sentiment from some quarters on Wall Street, emphasizing the need for modest positions in high-growth tech stocks.

AI Prowess Meets Valuation Concerns

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and IBM (NYSE:IBM), leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomous driving and enterprise solutions, respectively, have driven investor enthusiasm with their AI innovations.

Tesla’s stock has surged 160% since 2023, fueled by its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, while IBM’s 108% gain reflects its Watson AI platform’s enterprise adoption. However, Wall Street analysts question their valuations.

On April 24, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a strong sell rating on IBM, raising his price target from $160 to $170 per share, which is the market’s lowest. Similarly, GLJ Research founder Gordon Johnson set a $19.05 per share price target April 21, also a market low, and then reiterated it again just last week.

These ratings imply significant downside and highlight concerns about overvaluation despite their AI advancements. Let’s see why, despite their AI prowess, analysts remain cautious.

Tesla: Shocking 94% Implied Downside Amid AI Ambitions

Tesla’s AI capabilities, centered on its Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite and Dojo supercomputer, position it as a leader in autonomous driving and robotaxi development. FSD, now in version 12.5, processes real-time data from 7.2 million vehicles, aiming for a 2026 national robotaxi rollout, a market BloombergNEF projects to grow 25% annually through 2030.

Tesla’s first-quarter revenue fell 9% to $19.3 billion, and vehicle deliveries fell 13%, raising doubts about scalability. Non-GAAP net income tumbled 40% to $0.9 billion, with Johnson’s $19 target — implying 94% downside — reflecting Tesla’s 111x forward P/E, far above the S&P 500’s 22x.

Johnson argues Tesla’s robotaxi launch was a disaster along with various operational problems. The rating warns of a correction if FSD delays persist. With CEO Elon Musk attacking President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill again over the weekend, it could ignite their previous feud and spark a new selloff in TSLA stock.

IBM: 42% Implied Downside Despite AI Strength

IBM’s AI leadership, driven by Watson and its hybrid cloud platform, powers enterprise solutions in industries like finance and healthcare. IDC ranks Watson as a top AI platform, with the market expected to grow 30% annually through 2028.

IBM’s first-quarter currency-adjusted revenue grew 2% to $14.5 billion, led by 15% growth in cloud and AI services, but non-GAAP net income fell 5% to $1.60 per share, missing estimates by 8%.

David Vogt’s strong sell rating and $170 target, implying 42% downside, cite IBM’s 25x forward P/E and slowing IT spending amid a 0.5% first-quarter GDP contraction. IBM’s 4.3x price-to-sales ratio is high for its 3% growth rate, and it faces margin pressures from AI R&D costs.

While IBM’s AI pipeline is robust, economic headwinds and competition from AWS suggest caution. Investors should keep positions small to hedge volatility.

Analyst Concerns and AI Valuation Risks

Analysts’ bearish outlooks on Tesla and IBM stem from valuations that outstrip their AI-driven growth. Tesla’s FSD and Dojo supercomputer leverage Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs to process petabytes of driving data, positioning it for a potential $100 billion robotaxi market by 2030. However, Johnson doubts Tesla can scale FSD and its lofty P/E assumes perfect execution, risky given EV competition.

IBM’s Watson excels in natural language processing, with 10% earnings growth expected through 2026, but its elevated forward P/E is steep for modest 3% revenue growth. Vogt highlights IBM’s vulnerability to IT budget cuts, as enterprises prioritize cost over AI adoption.

The S&P 500’s dalliance with new all-time highs reflects broader optimism, but Tesla and IBM’s valuations invite scrutiny. Neither stock is likely to crash by 42% to 94% as predicted, but their AI-driven premiums suggest volatility. If earnings continue to disappoint, their stocks could see significant pullbacks.

Key Takeaways

Tesla and IBM’s AI capabilities drive their appeal, but strong sell ratings from some on Wall Street highlight overvaluation risks. Both exhibit downside potential.

While their AI leadership offers long-term promise, investors should maintain small positions to help offset potential setbacks, but still benefit if the companies overcome these hurdles and their stocks rise quickly.

