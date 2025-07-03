Jim Cramer Says "We Have a Runaway Bull Market", and These Stocks Are Leading The Charge Tulane Public Relations/Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to CNBC and stock advice, no name is bigger than Jim Cramer. Not only is MAD MONEY one of the channel’s most successful shows, but Cramer is a market mover of sorts. When Cramer talks, there is a very good reason to listen to his knowledge and insight into the market.

Key Points Jim Cramer is one of the most distinctive voices on CNBC and has a deep understanding of the market.

When Cramer makes a recommendation about a stock, there is good reason to take another look at it.

The hope is that the stocks picked by Cramer today will create wealth over the next year.

With this new video, Cramer highlights his belief that we have something of a “runaway bull market right now.” This doesn’t mean it’s worth investing every penny, but there’s no question that Cramer strongly believes there’s a small “cadre of tech stocks” that are helping drive market gains.

J.P. Morgan (JPM)

Up 22% year-to-date, J.P. Morgan is the first stock that Cramer mentions as one to watch and buy. With the company just recently announcing a $50 billion buyback on July 1, as well as a dividend hike, Cramer was spot on with this recommendation.



Currently trading around $290, it’s arguable that JPM falls in the middle of a group of short-term rising stocks, and a longer-term boost is forthcoming. It’s believed that the stock could rise as much as 24% over the next three months, making it a good time to consider buying now.

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Trading up 25% so far in 2025, Goldman Sachs is yet another Cramer mention that everyone should be looking at. Cramer looks at both JPM and Goldman as two “stalwart financials” that are both “going crazy.” There is no question in Cramer’s mind that anyone who has been on the fence with Goldman should be picking up this stock right now, before it jumps higher.

The other major reason Cramer is focused on both JPM and Goldman is that they have all increased payouts. These two banks, among others, recently passed the Federal Reserve’s 2025 stress test, giving Cramer the confidence he needs to recommend that investors consider this stock.

Caterpillar (CAT)

While Caterpillar is only up 9% year-to-date, the power sector is receiving a lot of attention right now. As Caterpillar looks to consolidate its movement into the energy storage space, it’s a strong buy right now. Having gained 9% in just three months, Zacks views Caterpillar in the same light as Cramer, having outpaced competitors such as Hitachi Construction, Komatsu, and Cummins.

Boeing (BA)

Up 20% on the year and climbing, Boeing is already signaling that it’s making all of the right moves to make a strong economic recovery. Outside investors, such as Cramer, are excited by the arrival of new CFO Jay Malave and are optimistic about his ability to turn the company around. Coming off a few bumpy years with aircraft malfunctions and a large machinist strike, Boeing is poised for a turnaround.

Communication Stocks

Labeling communication stock as a whole as “plowing ahead,” there is clear writing on the wall for Cramer to make the call for investment. Between T-Mobile US (TMUS), AT&T (up 25% on the year), and others in the space, Cramer is making a clear call to dig into this sector in a big way. AT&T is already a strong voice in the Cramer world, as he’s a fan of the good yield and improved earnings.



The same applies to Netflix and Disney, two stocks that Cramer has previously been enthusiastic about. As Cramer also highlights his belief in the FAANG stocks in this same segment, it’s clear that Netflix is high on his radar as a stock to buy in the near future.

FAANG and the Magnificent Seven

Cramer knows the FAANG stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google helped drive initial market gains in recent years. He also recognizes that the Magnificent Seven, comprising Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla, have made significant contributions to the growth of the tech sector into a market giant.

Of course, Microsoft announced another round of layoffs on July 2, indicating its own struggles while Tesla’s stock rises and falls with every social media post by its CEO. On the other hand, NVIDIA is the market behemoth right now minting an entirely new group of millionaires almost overnight.

Cramer’s spot on when he says these false idols of FAANG and the Magnificent Seven were too good to be true. Labeled as “false idols” in the market, Cramer knows that these stocks can lead both narrow and wide rallies and that believing the market can only support a handful of trillion-dollar brands is false.

