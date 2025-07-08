Jim Cramer Says These Stocks Are Leading the Charge in Today's Runaway Bull Market Tulane Public Relations/Wikimedia Commons

CNBC’s Mad Money is an extremely popular show, hosted by the charismatic Jim Cramer. Cramer’s expert analysis consistently influences viewers, who turn to him for advice. Known for his savvy investor mind and successful career spanning two decades, his stock picks during times of financial uncertainty are heavily valued. Most recently, he emphasized a powerful bull market powered by key sectors and stocks.

In 2025, Cramer points to a group of tech stocks (which he calls a “cadre of tech stocks”) as highly influential. He says these, alongside a handful of financial giants, are leading the market surge. The companies he highlights represent resilience and ongoing momentum. In addition to these, Cramer says investors should keep an eye on dividend hikes, leadership changes, and stress test results.

In this slideshow, we cover Cramer’s current stock picks and why he favors them in today’s economic climate. We walk through his key selections, summarizing market signals, performance, and the logic behind his decisions. If you are investing more or want to learn the best financial moves, this slideshow will help you understand where the market is heading.

J.P. Morgan (JPM)

J.P. Morgan is one of Cramer’s top stock picks this year, up 22% YTD

The company’s strong financial health is reflected in its recent $50-billion buyback and dividend increase

Analysts estimate the stock could rise 24% in the next three months

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Trading up 25% in 2025, Goldman Sachs is another of Cramer’s favored financials

Recently passed the Fed’s 2025 stress test and increased shareholder payouts

Cramer advises buying before further price increases

Caterpillar (CAT)

Up 9% YTD, Caterpillar is benefiting from interest in the power and energy sectors

Recently outperformed competitors like Hitachi and Cummins

Zacks and Cramer both rate CAT as a strong buy

Boeing (BA)

Boeing is up 20% in 2025 after years of turbulence

New CFO Jay Malave has inspired renewed investor confidence

Cramer believes Boeing is making the right moves for a comeback

Communication Stocks

Stocks like AT&T (up 25%) and T-Mobile are gaining momentum

Cramer believes the entire sector is ‘plowing ahead’

Companies like Netflix and Disney also remain top contenders

FAANG Stocks

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google helped drive past market surges

Cramer warns not to over-rely on these ‘false idols’

Despite volatility, some still offer value in 2025

The Magnificent Seven

Includes Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Tesla

Cramer notes their outsize role in market gains—but warns of narrow leadership

NVIDIA stands out as the biggest wealth creator in this group

Market Outlook

Cramer calls this a ‘runaway bull market’ powered by select tech stocks

He urges caution but highlights opportunities in resilient sectors

Investors should balance optimism with diversification

Financials Rising

Financials like JPM and GS are key to 2025’s rally

Strong stress test results boost confidence in banks

Cramer calls these ‘stalwart financials’ worth owning now

Tech Sector Risks

Tech dominance poses both opportunity and risk in today’s market

Cramer warns against assuming the market can rely solely on trillion-dollar firms

Diversification is key even during tech-led rallies

